Twitter Blue subscribers can now access a myriad of early-access features. The social media giant recently announced Labs as part of its subscription service on Thursday, Oct.28.

Twitter Blue to Allow Uploading of Longer Videos

One of the latest experimental features that the social sharing app has unveiled is the longer video uploads. At the moment, only desktop users can access this feature, Android Central reported.

Primarily, Twitter only allows the uploading of clips for 140 seconds. This time, you can now share more lengthy clips on your wall for up to 10 minutes in duration.

For those who are well-versed in Twitter business access, this 10-minute video length upload is not a new feature anymore. You can actually activate this feature through a Twitter partner manager which is only limited to branding enterprises.

Twitter Blue Users Can Pin Conversations

Aside from an extended video uploading time, Twitter Blue subscribers could now pin their conversations located on the top part of the direct messages. However, only iOS users could access this feature.

According to Twitter Blue, it will update the followers regarding some changes on the features depending on their feedback. In July, the posting site decided to remove the Fleets experiment following its low usage after eight months.

Previously, Twitter Blue subscribers can utilize a special button for undoing a tweet. There's a 30-second window for the users to evaluate a certain post before publishing it. Another feature allows them to create folders for the organization of their bookmarks.

For those who want to test these features, Twitter said that they are only available in two countries: Australia and Canada at this time.

In the future, we could see an upcoming expansion of Twitter Blue in more countries. They could also potentially make it available for Android users, as well. CNET reported that there is still no definite timeline for its release outside the two nations.

For the subscription cost of Twitter Blue, Tech Times reported in May that it is priced at $2.99.

Twitter Revue Subscription

Last week, we reported that Twitter can let users immediately sign up for a newsletter thanks to a new feature from Revue.

The social media company has initially thought about the long process of newsletter subscription. Before, you need to undergo a complicated verification process through your email to subscribe.

Since the microblogging site acquired Revue earlier this 2021, the platform expects to land more users and bring better newsletter service that could match Substack.

For brand content creators, the platform has previously introduced "Professional Profiles" which deliver more business-centered features for some individuals.

The live test of the said feature involved the participation of the small enterprises. The arrival of it in the application could hint on more customer-focused ads, business services, and product announcements on Twitter.

