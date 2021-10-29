Celigo, a leading Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) provider for the mid-market, today announced that its Celigo iPaaS solution for SAP® Business ByDesign® is now available on SAP® Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. Celigo iPaaS integrates with the SAP Business ByDesign solution, connecting the ERP solution to third-party applications in order to automate and optimize business processes. The integration helps enable breakaway growth, controlled cost management, and superior customer experiences by ensuring that every process -- at any level of the organization -- can be automated in the most optimal way.

"With this offering, Celigo can help significantly simplify the process of connecting best-of-breed applications with SAP technology. With integrated applications, businesses using SAP Business ByDesign will be able to do more right from their ERP solution while benefiting from immediate visibility into key processes," said Jan Arendtsz, founder and chief executive officer at Celigo. "The ability to automate and optimize any business process can help expedite digital transformation across the entire business, helping deliver to customers a competitive advantage as their company grows."

Celigo iPaaS can help enable IT and line of business teams to automate both common and custom business processes between SAP Business ByDesign and third-party applications using these unique capabilities:

Pre-built integration applications that automate common business processes from end-to-end using embedded business logic. The business logic enables IT and non-IT users alike to use preconfigured settings to impact the behavior of multiple downstream flows to realize the optimal automation of business processes. The business logic was developed using best practice learnings from thousands of customer deployments, Artificial Intelligence contributions from tens of thousands of implemented processes, and Celigo's own process expertise.

Ability for IT and non-IT developers to build custom integrations, mappings, and embedded business logic to address all other business processes. This capability to leverage both pre-built and custom integration applications on a single platform gives companies the unparalleled ability to optimize every business process across the organization.

Ability for IT to manage business process automations, error handling, compliance with global security and privacy standards and full reporting and analytics through a central dashboard, while giving control of each automated business process to the line of business group that is closest to it.

SAP Store, found at store.sap.com, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying and renewing more than 1,800 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.

Celigo is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. As such, it is empowered to build, market and sell software applications that supplement and build on SAP software and technology.

