Celigo, the leading Integration Platform-as-a-Service (iPaaS) provider for the mid-market, today announced the availability of the Celigo iPaaS on Microsoft AppSource, an online cloud marketplace providing tailored line-of-business solutions.



The Celigo iPaaS connects Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Microsoft Business Central to non-Microsoft applications, such as Shopify, Amazon, Magento, and Salesforce, to automate and optimize business processes, such as Order-to-Cash and Quote-to-Cash, driving digital transformation across the organization.



Celigo is the only iPaaS company that can deliver pre-built integration applications that automate common business processes from end-to-end using embedded business logic. The business logic enables IT and non-IT users alike to use preconfigured settings to impact the behavior of multiple downstream flows to realize the optimal automation of business processes. The logic was developed using best practice learnings from thousands of customer deployments, Artificial Intelligence contributions from tens of thousands of implemented processes, and Celigo's own process expertise.

In addition to pre-built integration applications, the Celigo Platform allows IT and non-IT developers to build custom integrations, mappings, and embedded business logic to address all other business processes. This capability to leverage both pre-built and custom integration applications on a single platform gives companies the unparalleled ability to optimize every business process across the organization.

The Celigo Platform also allows IT to manage business process automation, error handling, compliance with global security and privacy standards, and full reporting and analytics through a central dashboard while giving control of each automated business process to the line of a business group that is closest to it.

"We are proud to join Microsoft in providing their customers with agile solutions that will meet their business needs now and in the future," said Jan Arendtsz, founder and CEO of Celigo. "The availability of Celigo integrations on Microsoft AppSource will enable breakaway growth, controlled cost management, and superior customer experiences by ensuring that every process -- at any level of the organization -- can be automated in the most optimal way."

"Through Microsoft AppSource, customers around the world can easily find tailored line-of-business partner solutions that work with the products they already use," said Toby Bowers, general manager, Business Applications Group, Microsoft Corp. "We're happy to welcome Celigo's solution to the growing AppSource ecosystem."

