'AbstractEmu' Malware Found on 19 Apps | 10,000 Downloads Before Its Removal

The "AbstractEmu" malware was just recently found on 19 different apps. These apps were all reportedly downloaded over 10,000 times before they were finally removed.

A brand new report by Lookout reportedly mentions that there is now a new malware that made its very way to Android app stores, which is called "AbstractEmu." The particular malware not only appeared on the Amazon Appstore but also the Google Play Store and the Samsung Galaxy Store, among a few others.

The particular malware was said to be found on 19 different apps and were all collectively downloaded over 10,000 before they were finally removed. Google was reportedly notified by Lookout and even took the necessary action quickly.

Malware Found in Utility Apps

The particular malware was actually placed onto the said app stores through utility apps. Password manager apps, data savers apps, app launchers, and others. All of the said apps were all functional, as per Lookout, but they were still hiding "AbstractEmu" malware. Researchers were able to find a code mistake in the BlackMatter ransomware causing a potential loss of millions in payments.

"AbstractEmu" reportedly works by gaining root access to the Android device, so that it can easily modify the device's own settings. It is reportedly capable of resetting the device password, locking users' phone, capturing screenshots, monitoring notifications, and even recording the device screen.

Malware Remains Rare on Android

According to the story by AndroidHeadlines, Lookout now notes that malware with certain root capabilities remains quite rare on Android. It can, however, be very dangerous. This type of malware can actually grant itself some dangerous permissions and even do a significant amount of damage.

Users should always keep their own device up to date and also be very careful about what they download. On top of everything, users should stick to official app stores and if a certain app looks suspicious, users shouldn't install it. As of recently, the Squid Game app was found to be laced with "joker" malware as a cybersecurity researcher warns users of hackers' access.

Full List of Infected Apps

One of the said apps that contain the malware is known as "Lite Launcher" and already had around 10,000 downloads. If users would like to access the full list of apps that were reportedly affected by the malware, check it out here. It was noted that there have been various different types of exploits as of recent, but there are still those that have root access which are referred to as the worst.

It was noted that this is not really a phishing malware or anything similar. Once users download the app and also give it the necessary permission, it will be able to do more damage, without phishing with SMS scams and others. Users should reportedly be careful as to what apps to instal and stick only to official app stores.

