Chrome OS Could Allow Users to Run Android Apps | 'Android Push'

Chrome OS could now allow users to run Android apps through what's called the "Android Push." Google has practically two major computing platforms or three if considered the Web and it was noted that once upon a time, the two did not meet.

Chrome OS and Connected Android Phone

According to SlashGear, Chrome OS could almost be considered the actual one Google OS to rule everything and its integration along with Android is now only about to get even deeper. There could have been development afoot in a much wider bridge made between Chrome OS as well as a connected Android phone.

Tomorrow, users might see a new feature that will then finally let users mirror their Android phone apps through using their Chromebook. It was noted that it is almost embarrassing that Windows PCs already had the ability for much longer compared to Google's very own operating system. Google is reportedly claiming that the Chrome OS is capable of combating ransomware better than Windows or MacOS.

Samsung and Microsoft

This could best be exemplified with the partnership made between Samsung and Microsoft that would even allow certain apps from Galaxy phones to run in its very own window as if it were said to be a native Windows app. While the Chrome OS already has long had the ability to be able to install and run Android apps from Google Play Store.

The upcoming feature would then actually pull the apps that have already been installed and configured in their smartphone. Chrome OS users and fans could be familiar with such functionality that has supposedly been rumored for a few months.

Android Push for Chromebook

This is believed to be called the "Android Push" and the feature would utilize the exact same WebRTC technology that is used by certain web-based video chats in order to stream a Pixel phone's screen to the supposed Chromebook. The brand new feature was reportedly discovered by XDA's very own Mishaal Rahman, however, it has quite a bit more nuances and might be probably more limited.

The tech journalist notes that the feature would be falling under the existing Phone Hub would then allow users to temporarily be able to access their phone's apps from their own Chromebook. The theory is reportedly that when a certain notification from the phone is received, users will then be able to click on the notification. ChromeOS was found to beat macOS as the world's 2nd most popular computer OS.

The appropriate app for it would then be launched without needing to install it on the Chromebook. Not like phone mirroring, however, this still sounds like yet a brief interaction only which was hinted by the word "temporarily" inside the description. The feature is apparently already in Chrome OS but remains not live as of the moment.

