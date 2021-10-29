COVID-19 Vaccine for Kids 5 to 11 has received its U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to be administered to the age group for their immunization needs. The focus of this would be on Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine dose that uses the mRNA base, but signatures are yet to come, so the administration is not yet on the table.

COVID-19 Vaccine for Kids 5 to 11 gets FDA EUA Approval

Earlier today, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave its emergency use authorization approval for the COVID-19 Vaccine for Kids 5 to 11, made by Pfizer and its partner, BioNTech. The only thing left is for the regulatory agency to sign its papers for administration, which would take weeks before its actual application.

The EUA serves as solid proof that shows how much the FDA recommends its administration for children and its safety to be given to them so that they develop antibodies and fight against the virus. The vaccine would help in giving immunity and helping the children against COVID-19 so that it would soon be ready for society's reintegration.

Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine for Kids

Pfizer's Vaccine is the first to be authorized for the lower age groups of 5 to 11 against the virus that sparked this global pandemic. Also, the pharmaceutical company is one of the top highest-rated ones to help in developing antibodies for the immune system.

The COVID-19 Vaccine of Pfizer is also one of the most known vaccines that are recognized by different countries across the globe.

COVID-19 Vaccine for Kids

In the past week, the COVID-19 Vaccine for Kids 5 to 11 has been getting its recommendation from the FDA for its soon use and administration to the children age group. However, that does not yet seal the deal for the adolescents, as it would need the health agency to approve its use, something that would solidify what it needs for distribution.

It appears so that most of the higher age group's population has already received the vaccine, and those that are prioritized are already getting immunity from it, hence its arrival for the children. In this way, the healing process may start and go against the virus that has put the world on its knees and forced them into staying at home.

The COVID-19 vaccine for kids may be the way for the world to heal, something that was the end goal of this pandemic, especially by the health professionals that focus on eradicating the virus of the planet. The virus has given the world a massive problem, something that the world has faced for almost two years now and still counting.

