FAA warns 5G signals could critically interfere with airplane safety systems that also use wireless technology. In turn, it could result in the malfunctioning of airline utilities, such as weather detection and crash prevention.

As per the report of PhoneArena, the FAA or the Federal Aviation Administration is already drafting a warning to pilots, regarding the potential of 5G signals to interfere with the safety systems of their cockpit.

FAA: 5G Signal Could Interfere Airplane Safety System

FAA specifically noted that the new frequency of the mid-band 5G signals, which is scheduled to start rolling out this December, could break the automated features of airplanes.

To be precise, the new frequency of the mid-bands 5G signals ranges from 3.7 GHz to 4.2Ghz, according to some former and current officials from the government, as well as the aviation industry.

The warning that the FAA is planning to issue to pilots will further include details about the specific automated features that the new 5G signals from their wireless transmitters from the ground could seriously interfere with.

The FAA went on to reveal that the cockpit systems of airplanes house tons of critical features for the safety of the passengers of the aircraft. It further includes poor weather detection and other utility tools to prevent both collisions and crashes.

And if these features failed to function due to serious interference, the aircraft could end up in frustrating delays due to diversions that seek to avoid the cellular towers.

Airplane Smartphone Use

However, according to the report by FoxBusiness, the new memo that will be distributed to pilots would not expand to consumers. As such, the FAA will not impose any mandate on airplane passengers are using their 5G smartphones.

In fact, current rules already prevent consumers from using their smartphones while the aircraft is either landing or flying. It comes as there is a "potential for ground network interference."

Nevertheless, it is worth noting that the passengers of airplanes are encouraged to send their messages from their smartphones through messaging apps that use the Wi-Fi network. It comes as the interference usually comes from the cellular network.

As such, PhoneArena further noted in the same report that popular messaging apps, including WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, WeChat, and Apple's iMessage are recommended for airplane passengers as these primarily use Wi-Fi connectivity.

What's more, numerous airlines already offer their Wi-Fi services to encourage their customers to go away with cellular usage, namely, Delta Airlines, Alaska Airlines, JetBlue Airways, and Southwest Airlines.

