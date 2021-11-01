(Photo : Image from Unsplash Website) Xbox Series X Restock November 1-7, 2021 | Potential Drops

Despite launching almost a year ago, the Xbox Series X restock has remained extremely difficult to purchase. As of the moment, however, there could be potential drops during the first week of November. Although these aren't 100% assured, the potential drop could provide an opportunity for buyers to purchase the console if they were to happen.

Xbox Series X Restock Online

Knowing where and when the new Xbox Series X restock is going to drop is extremely important. There are a number of instances wherein buyers miss out on a shot to purchase the console due to not knowing where the restock is going to drop.

Once buyers have at least a slight idea or a hint on when the Xbox Series X restock is going to drop, they will be able to make accounts for that online retailer. This will then allow them to purchase the console when it drops on that specific online retailer.

How to Get Notifications of New Drops

One way for buyers to potentially know where and when a new Xbox Series X restock will drop is by following Xbox Series X restock tracker Twitter accounts. These restock trackers provide notifications whenever a new Xbox Series X restock would drop on online retailers.

In turn, buyers will be able to move as swiftly as possible in order to put their order in for the console. Of course, this is still not 100% guaranteed and it still depends on three factors, the availability of the Xbox Series X restock, how many people are trying to order at the same time, and how fast the buyer can put in their order.

According to a story by GamingIntel, there could be a new wave of Xbox Series X restocks dropping some time soon. These restocks, although rumored as of the moment, would still allow buyers to prepare should they really come through.

Potential Xbox Series X Restock November 1 to 7

GameStop Xbox Series X Restock - Rumored on November 1 to 7

Walmart Xbox Series X Restock - Rumored November 1 to 7

Best Buy Xbox Series X Restock - Rumored November 1 to 7

Microsoft Xbox Series X Restock - Rumored November 1 to 7

Antonline Xbox Series X Restock Rumored November 1 to 7

Purchasing the Xbox Series X and PS5 Restock Online

As of the moment, these particular drops have not yet been confirmed. They can, however, provide buyers an idea as to where they might want to purchase the console. Aside from just the Xbox Series X, the PS5 restock has also been incredibly difficult to purchase. The Walmart PS5 restock limits drop to just one console per household to increase the chances of more households being able to purchase the console.

Due to the global chip shortage and scalpers, purchasing these consoles online has been extremely difficult. Following Xbox Series X restock or PS5 restock trackers will at least provide users with an idea of where and when the new restock could potentially drop.

