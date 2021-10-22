(Photo : Image from Nintendo Website) Nintendo 'Advanced Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp' Remake to be Delayed to Spring 2022 | More Time for 'Fine Tuning'

One classic game that has been extremely popular, especially for the GameBoy advanced console, was expected to have its own remake. Nintendo, however, has announced that the "Advanced Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp" remake is now being delayed to the Spring of 2022.

Nintendo 'Advanced Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp'

According to the story by Engadget, Nintendo has just reportedly delayed the "Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp." The company is now expected to release the game's remake in Spring of 2022 instead of the originally expected Dec. 3.

Although the initial plan to release the game in December 2021 could have been quite an interesting addition for a Christmas release, the new release date is something else. Although there might not be that many events in Spring 2021, this might not really be a problem for the classic game.

Delay for 'Advanced Wars' to Spring 2022

The previous announcement was for Dec. 3 but the new release date is said to happen sometime in Spring 2022. The game was described as needing just a little more time in order for it to get "fine tuning." One problem that the new Nintendo Switch OLED is reportedly suffering from is screen burn-in.

Nintendo initially announced the Switch title all the way back during its own E3 Direct back in June. The remake is said to bundle up certain "reimagined" versions of "Advance Wars" as well as "Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising." Check out other upcoming Nintendo Switch games October.

Classic Game Boy Advance Games

Both games were reportedly long considered classics of the massive tank turn-based tactical strategy genre, which initially appeared on the Game Boy Advance in 2001 and 2003. Intelligent Systems is reportedly best known for its work on the Fire Emblem franchise, yet another massive success. Intelligent Systems was reportedly known as the lead developer for both titles.

Nintendo of America tweeted out that players will finally be able to battle with Andy & friends sometime soon. The developer also thanked players for their patience. Although it's been a while since there has been any development on the game or the franchise, fans are now pleased with the remake of this classic game.

Orange Star Army

As per the official Nintendo page, players will command an army in the classic strategic, turn-based combat as a particular tactical adviser for the Orange Star Army. The website notes that players' expertise is needed to move land, air, and even naval units all across the battlefield.

Players will be able to take down enemy squads and even capture towns and bases to secure victory and keep the peace. Players will reportedly be keeping an eye on the whole game-changing terrain and weather as they will lead others to a number of units all across different maps.

