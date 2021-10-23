(Photo : Image from Unsplash Website) Rumored PS5 Restock and Xbox Series X Restock Spotted in ad for Walmart Black Friday 2021

Despite being almost a year since its launch, the PS5 restock and Xbox Series X restock are still extremely difficult to purchase. The new restock was spotted in a certain ad for the upcoming Walmart Black Friday 2021. This, however, remains a rumor for the meanwhile.

Walmart Black Friday 2021

According to the story by GamingIntel, Black Friday could be a whole mad rush that is quite often worth avoiding. There is, however, no denying that Black Friday has remained a good place to find deals. The largest day of the year for many different major retailers is often when stores wheel directly out the sales, after all.

As of the moment, it turns out that there are at least a few stores that will reportedly be using this as a chance to be able to sell some other next-gen console stock as well. For those looking for the next-gen console, Walmart currently looks to be stocking the whole PS5 restock and Xbox Series X restock quite soon.

Walmart Hoarding Next-Gen Consoles

This could reportedly be explaining why Walmart has long been hoarding the next-gen consoles despite having unfulfilled orders. In preparation for this massive holiday, it was stated that the store looks like it is stocking up on supplies. Aside from consoles, GPUs like the PowerColor Hellhound AMD Radeon RX 6700 restock are difficult to purchase online.

However, users might need to have their own Walmart+ membership to be able to take advantage of this new drop. A new image started surfacing online, which was a promotion that looked like it was showing off Walmart's Black Friday offerings for both the PS5 restock and the Xbox Series X restock.

Xbox Series X and PS5 Restock Drop

As of the moment, it appears that Xbox Series X, Series S, and the Disc and Digital editions of the PS5 restock will be made available for purchase. The article notes that the promotion also suggests that the consoles could be available only online. This means it might not be a good idea for people to head directly into stores on Black Friday.

It is important to note that furthermore, the image is yet to be proven as real or not. Although it still looks legit, buyers should still take this information with a pinch of salt as of the moment. The Xbox mini-fringe sold out in just 30 seconds as bots were found to be hoarding dozens of these fridges in pre-order.

There are two ways for buyers to purchase the console online at Walmart Black Friday 2021 potentially. Buyers should make sure they have a Walmart+ in order to potentially gain early access to the upcoming stock (should it come). The second way is to follow the restock tracker Twitter accounts online in order to get notifications as soon as a new restock shows up online.

