Mission Group Live has officially announced that the DIGITAL NOMADS WORLD 2022 event will be held on May 11th & 12th 2022, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC. DIGITAL NOMADS WORLD 2022 will be a face-to face and virtual event serving the fast-growing and in-demand market of remote workers, freelancers and digital nomads.

Up until now there has been limited information resources for digital nomads here in the U.S. and no face-to face events. Digital nomad and remote professionals need more information and solutions on best practices and an opportunity for in-person networking. Exhibitors that will be attending this event include recruiters, technology providers, transportation, healthcare providers, app creators, destinations, and service providers. Attendees will include digital nomads, remote workers, hiring companies, digital capitalists and those seeking digital dual citizenship.

This exciting two day face-to-face and virtual event will give these professionals a unique chance to:

Network with their peers

Learn from other successful freelancers, digital nomads and remote workers

Educate themselves about dealing with the challenges unique to this sort of work

Meet with top ranked recruiters, technology and service providers face-to- face

Meet with destination execs who are trying to attract them to their cities and countries

Build teams for larger project

The value and benefits of remote work are becoming more evident every day. It has become a fast- growing productivity solution for hiring companies and workers alike.

During a recent interview, Karen Varrone, the CEO of Mission Group Live was quoted as saying, "We are very excited about this upcoming event. It is a perfect opportunity for anyone interesting in becoming a digital nomad to jump in and learn from their successful peers. After Covid, the opportunities for freelancers have dramatically increased, and now is great time to get involved in this growing industry."

To learn more about the DIGITAL NOMADS WORLD 2022 event or to sign up as an attendee, sponsor or exhibitor, visit their official website at https://www.digitalnomadsworld.com.

