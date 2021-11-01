Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 now has a pair of jeans, which sports a dedicated pocket fitted to the size of the foldable smartphone.

The South Korean phone maker is consistent in marketing the Galaxy Z Flip Z, highlighting that it is for the hip and stylish folks out there.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Jeans

This time around, Samsung decided to collaborate with a popular jean maker, Dr Denim, to develop a pair of jeans that features a pocket custom-made for the size of Galaxy Z Flip 3 when it's folded, as per the report by Android Central.

The lovechild of Samsung and Dr Denim goes by the name Z Flip Pocket Jeans, which drops the traditional rectangular pockets of pants. Instead, it flaunts a new flavor for its pockets--a square look that fits in the foldable phone when it is folded just right.

The Head of Brand Marketing of Samsung, Hayley Walton, admitted that "smartphones are often not pocket friendly." As such, the South Korean phone maker went on to change the size of the pockets by working with Dr Denim.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Jeans: How to Get One

According to SoMagNews' report, the Z Flip Pocket Jeans is exclusively available in Australia, and it is sold paired with the Galaxy Z Flip 3, selling to the tune of $1,499.

That said, those who already own the said foldable phone will have to buy another Galaxy Z Flip 3 to cop the limited edition jeans as it is only sold paired with the smartphone.

Nevertheless, SoMagNews analyzed the pricing of the jeans and smartphone bundle, concluding that the pants cost around $499.

But despite the hefty price, Samsung further noted in a statement that the "statement piece" will come with a "bespoke, stylish packaging."

It is worth noting that Dr Denim only made limited stock of the pair of jeans that sports a custom-made Z Flip pocket of up to 450 pieces.

What's more, the special jeans come in various sizes. Not to mention that it has a version for men, as well as women.

Smartphone and Jeans

As per 9to5Google, this is not the first time that a phone maker decided to market its smartphone with a pair of jeans.

For instance, Google previously launched the Pixel way back in 2017 with jeans that were made by designer Christopher Cowan. The pants similarly feature custom-made pockets for the Pixel.

