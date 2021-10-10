Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra's dummy phone unit boasted a new radical redesign that set itself apart from its predecessor, the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Samsung has yet to unveil how its next flagship smartphone will actually look like, but the latest leak suggests that the South Korean giant is working on a redesign, as per Tech Radar's latest report.

It is not surprising that leaks of the next Samsung Galaxy flagship are starting to fill the headlines as its close rival, Apple's iPhone 13 series, just kicked off its release this October.

That said, some spectators are curious about what Samsung could offer in its upcoming flagship line, the Samsung Galaxy S22 series.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra's Dummy Phone Flaunts Radical Redesign

Now, the latest leak of a Galaxy S22 Ultra dummy phone unit has an early answer for the curious folks out there. But, as for any leaks, these claims should be taken with a grain of salt until the South Korean giant confirms them.

The latest leak on the Galaxy S22 first came from an Italy-based news outlet CoverPigtou, and a known tipster by the Twitter username @xleaks7.

The leaked dummy unit showed an interesting P-shaped camera module for the multiple rear snappers of the smartphone.

What's more, the leak further suggests that the Galaxy S21 is expected to feature a flat design for both the bottom and the top of the flagship device.

TechRadar further noted in the same report that the initial dummy unit of the Galaxy S22 looks similar to the other premium flagship line of the phone maker, the Galaxy Note.

The news outlet further said that the latest leak is parallel to most of the early unofficial renders of the upcoming S smartphone.

Meanwhile, it is to note that Samsung skipped the Note 21 for this year and instead only launched the next-gen Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold.

Read Also: Samsung Galaxy S22 Could Cancel Vapor Chamber Cooling Technology for Potential Cost-Cutting Measure

S Pen Coming to S22?

However, although the Z Fold 3 does support the S Pen stylus that the Note series previously exclusively sported, the foldable phone still failed to feature a dedicated slot for it.

As such, some fans of the Note lineup are still hoping that Samsung would decide to include an S Pen for the upcoming S22, making it the sought-after replacement.

Related Article: Samsung Galaxy S22 Might Copy iPhone 12 Pro Max's Hi-Tech Cam Stabilization, But Will Have Moving Sensors

With that being said, the leaker of the dummy unit further suggested that the Galaxy S22 will sport the built-in S Pen slot that the Note series famously carried.

However, it seems that the slot of the stylus is only available in the Ultra variant or the top-of-the-line option of the Galaxy S22.

It is worth noting that the current generation of the S smartphone supports Samsung's S Pen stylus. However, the device needs an additional case to carry it.

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Teejay Boris

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.