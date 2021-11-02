"Baby Blobs," a collection of interactive blob NFTs, is set to be released on November 2. There are a total of 8,078 NFTs in the collection.

Each NFT in the collection is considered unique. The NFTs are generated from different combinations of 150 background, 60 face options, and more than 1,000 blob bases.

"Baby Blobs" is one of the many NFT collections scheduled for release for the month of November. Other NFT collections scheduled for release for the month include "The Lonely Hearts Club" and "Day of the Dead."

"Baby Blobs," a collection of 8,078 blob NFTs, is set to be released for minting on November 2 at 4 p.m. ESR. Each NFT can be minted for one Solana (SOL).

"Baby Blobs" joins other NFTs collections that are set to be released on November 2. According to a list compiled by Rarity Tools, other NFT collections set to be released for minting on the aforementioned date include "Day of the Dead," "The Lonely Hearts Club," and "Bear Market Bar."

Per the official "Baby Blobs" website, the 8,708 NFTs in the collection are all interactive.

"We added HTML file support to the official Solana NFT standard, so each Baby Blob is actually its own custom HTML file," the developers said on the website. They also provided a sample of the interactive Baby Blobs NFT on Solana Explorer.

Each blob NFT in the collection is unique and there are over 8 million combinations possible thanks to the variety in backgrounds, faces, and blob bases available.

What is an NFT?

NFT stands for non-fungible token, which basically means it is a token that has a unique value and therefore cannot be exchanged with something of the same value.

NFTs can be anything digital, including digital art, GIFs, music, and collectibles. While cryptocurrency is used to purchase NFTs, they are not exactly the same thing.

What they have in common, however, is that both NFTs and cryptocurrencies have digital records stored on a blockchain. An example of which is the Ethereum blockchain, this is known to support NFTs.

Another similarity that NFTs and cryptocurrencies share is that they both have unstable volatility.

Examples of NFT Collections

The past few months have seen a boom in NFTs and "Baby Blobs" is just one of the many NFT collections that will be in the market.

One of the most popular NFT collections out there is "CryptoPunks," which is actually considered one of the top NFT collections based on price performance. One of the NFTs in the "CyptoPunks" collection sold for a whopping $11 million.

Another NFT collection that made headlines a few months back is the "Weird Whales" NFT collection. It is a collection of pixelated whale NFTs made by a 12-year-old boy from London named Benyamin Ahmed.

