Robot vacuums are all the rage right now - and for good reason. They don't get tired of cleaning and you can keep them aon all day. They are effortless products to use and can keep your floors clean from pet hair, crumbs, and dust so you don't have to. Here are x top robot vacuums you should consider buying to minimize your workload at home.

Much more powerful than its predecessor, this robot vacuum uses a True HEPA filter that can catch up to 99.97 percent of dust particles and allergens as small as 0.3 microns. Have a big home? No problem! On a single charge, the Neato D10 Intelligent Robot Vacuum can clean up to 2,700 sq. feet with a total runtime of 300 minutes, and it works even when it's dark. To make the most of its battery life, it offers an Eco mode for general cleaning and a Turbo mode for areas that need more attention. You can also customize No-Go zones as needed.

If you're looking for a robot vacuum that you can customize the cleaning direction of, check out the Tesvor T8 Robot Vacuum. With easy app control and Alexa and Google Home voice control, you can customize and schedule this robot vacuum's cleaning direction and habits, as well as monitor its cleaning sessions and even choose specific cleaning modes. Choose from breakpoint cleaning, where it goes back to its pause position after being fully charged prior to going back to cleaning as usual; intelligent cleaning, where it cleans each room one by one; or directional cleaning, where it will go anywhere you want it to clean. Simply control and direct it through the app for thorough cleaning whenever you want to.

Get more bang for your buck with this 2-in-1 robot mop and vacuum. If you have a lot of hard floors at home, this is the perfect gadget to get your floors spic and span. It vacuums hard floors and mops it to effectively get rid of wet spots and stains in no time. Its built-in mop pads rotate three times per second, ensuring that it covers a lot of surface area while efficiently cleaning even the nooks and crannies of your home. What's more, this robot vacuum can detect when it gets too dirty and goes back to its station to clean itself so you don't have to.

Have a lot of carpets in your home? The Deebot Ozmo N8 can detect carpets and avoid them when mopping hard floors, while automatically amping up its suction power when it comes to the actual carpets. The Deebot Ozmo N8 also uses Ozmo's special mopping system that prevents leaks and avoids getting floors too wet. You can also adjust its settings yourself as needed, depending on your home's needs.

Who says robot cleaners are only for the floors? The Winbot 880 is the perfect companion for window cleaning. Like other robot vacuums, you can optimize its navigation to make sure that it cleans every surface of your windows. Its special cleaning system also ensures that it goes through areas several times for an extra-thorough clean.

