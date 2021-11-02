Seeking to return prestige to toy cars while fostering lasting bonds between parents and children over an automobile legacy beyond smartphone screens and the Internet, an innovative company, A Lot of Trees, has introduced Bigblock CustomsTM (https://bigblockcustoms.com/), a unique brand of classic handmade cars in 15 iconic styles.

Offering more than simply toys, Bigblock Customs is where vintage meets and redefines modern-day play to create shared family memories. Each car created with solid American beech wood, a sleek stainless-steel modern touch, and an industry-leading suspension and chassis system reflects the company's attention to detail. Bigblock Customs' toys are made to become collectibles by providing a handmade quality that resembles historic car models.

"Bigblock Customs was born from a passion to evoke an emotional connection between a parent and their child. Our cars are much more than toys and are dynamic tools for bonding and shared memories for families," said Alewyn Botha, founder and owner of the Bigblock Customs brand. "Our purpose stems from a lack of parent-and-child time in this fast-paced, ever-rushing digital age, and a desire to bring back the shared experiences of 'boys and girls and their toys'. Our cars allow different generations to connect through play and by sharing a joint passion. Let's get back to spending quality time and connecting with our kids and showing them how to play and pass on a passion for automobile history to the next generation. You can tell your child and grandchild about the cool cars you grew up with."

Botha added that what makes Bigblock Customs toy cars special is merging materials, combining classic design styles with modern manufacturing techniques and handmade originality.

"Our one-of-a-kind simplified suspension chassis design sets us apart from the rest of the wooden toy car industry, leaving the competition in the dust with a robust end product that can be enjoyed by young and old alike. Bigblock fuels imagination and fine motor skills development, interpersonal relationships, and with outdoor play, promotes a good dose of sunshine," he said.

Top benefits and features of Bigblock Customs toy cars include:

Unique - An industry leader in producing a wooden toy car with patented suspension and iconic designs.

- An industry leader in producing a wooden toy car with patented suspension and iconic designs. Durable -- Toy cars built to last a lifetime. No maintenance is required.

-- Toy cars built to last a lifetime. No maintenance is required. Patented Suspension -- A robust, patented suspension system that puts a realistic shock absorption into every car. Enjoy a smooth ride that can handle any bumps, and feel the realism the suspension system offers through play.

-- A robust, patented suspension system that puts a realistic shock absorption into every car. Enjoy a smooth ride that can handle any bumps, and feel the realism the suspension system offers through play. Made to collect -- Collectables celebrating the legacy and legends of motoring.

-- Collectables celebrating the legacy and legends of motoring. Premium materials include:

American beech wood - Commonly used in toy production due to its shock absorbency, rigid structure, and low maintenance.

- Commonly used in toy production due to its shock absorbency, rigid structure, and low maintenance. Water-based paint - Non-toxic, safe for use paint that is resistant to cracking and has a long-lasting vibrant finish.

- Non-toxic, safe for use paint that is resistant to cracking and has a long-lasting vibrant finish. 304 stainless steel - Highly corrosion-resistant steel that can stand up to water and is strong enough to handle any bumps and bashes.

Highly corrosion-resistant steel that can stand up to water and is strong enough to handle any bumps and bashes. TPE Tires - Rubber that has a 60-shore hardness that provides the right amount of grip to play and race for hours.

- Rubber that has a 60-shore hardness that provides the right amount of grip to play and race for hours. ABS rims - Features a popular thermoplastics polymer due to its high resistance, structural strength, and stiffness.

Features a popular thermoplastics polymer due to its high resistance, structural strength, and stiffness. Affordable - Accessible pricing and great value for a hand-built toy car produced from real wood and steel.

- Accessible pricing and great value for a hand-built toy car produced from real wood and steel. Easy-to-use -- No batteries, apps, or screens required.

-- No batteries, apps, or screens required. Powered by imagination -- Personalize your ramps, racetracks, and speedway.

"We are backed by a team of design engineers, who oversee the manufacturing of these products. Our products are handmade and not mass-produced. Our toys are durable and meant to be played with. They've got soul," Botha said.

Botha started developing Bigblock Customs as a fun project 10 years ago but it has evolved into so much more for him and his team.

"Bigblock has become something that we are sincerely passionate about," Botha said. "Bigblock has the legacy that we set out to create. Our industry of product design and development often sees more and more complex, electronic, and environmentally challenging products being brought to the fore. Bigblock addresses these sensitive topics in its simplicity, sustainable materials, and promotion of family interaction."

Botha added that his team's background of product designers, engineers, graphic designers, logistic managers, and financial advisors has also played an essential role in developing the Bigblock Customs brand through the years.

"We couldn't have asked for a better team to wholeheartedly cover all the basics required to take this project through to fruition," he said.

The recent economic slowdown in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic also accelerated the company's work on the launch of Bigblock Customs. They have been delivering products since October 2020 and currently have an inventory of approximately 400 of each car in their Texas warehouse.

"At the start of the global pandemic, we realized that now more than ever there is an even greater need for play with families spending more time together at home," Botha explained. "And what a great way to get children to spend less screen time and more on playtime."

Bigblock Customs has partnered with A Lot of Trees to handle the marketing and fulfillment services for its toy cars in the U.S. market.

"Long term we'd like to have a Bigblock car in every toy shop across the globe," Botha said. "We aim to build a sustainable and trustworthy household name globally. A toy car that can be passed down for generations and provide kids and their parents with decades filled with fun and memories."

Bigblock Customs has launched a Kickstarter campaign. (https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/bigblock-customs/handmade-wood-and-steel-classic-toy-cars-in-15-styles ), to spread awareness among consumers, the toy industry, and potential investors about the company's unique toy cars.

