Nintendo's production of its popular Switch console has gone down due to the ongoing chip shortage affecting numerous tech industries around the world.

The company's initial target is to produce 30 million units by March 2022. However, it will only be able to produce 24 million. This shows that production has gone down by 20%.

A Nintendo spokesperson has commented on the issue, saying that the company is assessing its effects on production.

The Nintendo Switch, which was first released in 2017, is not the only gadget that has been affected by the ongoing chip shortage. Laptops and even electric vehicles have seen the chip shortage affect production with some companies even temporarily closing down their plants in the last couple of months.

Nintendo's Switch Production Lessens

Nintendo's Switch production has gone down by 20% due to the ongoing worldwide chip shortage, according to a report by Eurogamer. The company's initial goal was to produce 30 million units by March of next year.

Now, it looks like the video game company will only be able to produce 24 million units by the given timeframe.

"Nintendo had aimed to increase production for its new OLED model, but with high demand for the console and component shortages this hasn't been possible," per the report.

In a previous Tech Times article published last month, it was reported that the OLED model of the Nintendo Switch had a weak debut in Japan despite its pre-order selling out.

Eurogamer's report mentions that a spokesperson for the company has acknowledged the ongoing chip shortage. The spokesperson said that the company is assessing the impact of the shortage on Nintendo's production.

Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa has previously acknowledged that the company's production has been unable to meet the demand for the Switch console.

The Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch is a video game console that was first released in 2017. It can be used both as a portable gaming device or a home console that can be docked.

The Nintendo Switch features Joy-Con controllers that can be connected to a grip accessory to make it easier for players to use and hold.

Popular Nintendo Switch games include last year's "Animal Crossing: New Horizons," "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate," "Among Us," and "Minecraft."

Related Article: Top 5 Nintendo Switch Games to Watch Out in November 2021: Star Wars, Pokemon, MORE

The Ongoing Chip Shortage

The ongoing chip shortage has affected production in different tech-related industries, including laptops, vehicles, and gaming consoles. Many companies have been forced to close down their production plants due to the shortage temporarily.

While companies such as AMD and NVIDIA are hopeful that the global chip shortage will end by next year, Intel's CEO has said that the chip shortage may persist until 2023.

Read Also: Huawei: US to Blame for Global Chip Shortage That Could Trigger Economic Crisis

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Isabella James

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.