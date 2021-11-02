Amazon is trying to find ways how users could stop talking so much to its AI voice assistant. According to the company official, many people would be surprised since the tech giant wants its customers to interact with Alexa less.

Amazon's Alexa Could Receive a Big Future Improvement

On Tuesday, Nov. 2, Alexa's senior vice president Tom Taylor announced more about the capability of artificial intelligence to incorporate in many devices, according to CNBC's report.

"We believe that the future of consumer technology is ambient intelligence, which uses AI to weave together devices and intelligent services," Taylor stated during the Web Summit tech conference in Lisbon.

At the time, many companies were exploring effective methods on how to enhance their voice assistants. Particularly, they want to establish closer ties to humans by knowing what they want and the time when they like to get it.

In line with Alexa's future improvements, Taylor anticipated that the e-commerce firm was on its way to making the "next big leap forward" for technology development.

What Taylor meant was that people will now talk to Alexa less frequently. This would give them more time to contemplate and do all things that they want around them.

For Alexa users, Alexa Routines is a significant feature that will give the power to AI-operated machines to do a certain task. For instance, people instruct the virtual assistant in opening the TV or turning off an Amazon device for a while.

Taylor also talked about the Custom Event Alerts, which lets the users receive a certain alert when a difference is spotted in an area. He said that these technologies would help users to accomplish more activities without relying much on Alexa.

Currently, Alexa could perform over 130,000 tasks that humans can instruct it to do.

