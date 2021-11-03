The Apple iPhone can be swapped to USB-C, and an engineering student named Ken Pillonel from Switzerland has released his video that demonstrates how to do it without destroying any internal parts. The procedure is complex and would need a person's full attention, and a step-by-step process or problems may occur for the user.

Apple iPhone USB-C Swap: How to Do It

There are numerous ways to change the iPhone's battery, but its Lightning port, there is only one, and it is courtesy of engineering student, Ken Pillonel. The YouTube video shows how complex it is to change the iPhone's Lightning port to USB-C, as it would have to go through different swaps, as well as combing through its Haptic Feedback Engine that is sensitive as well.

The video demonstrates how to do it, what to avoid, and the crucial parts that would help in making the transition. The engineering student also posted a GitHub repository that would help in doing the operation for a safer and assisted procedure.

However, if that is too much, Pillonel is selling the original prototype of the iPhone with USB-C on e-Bay.

Is it Worth Changing the iPhone to USB-C?

The iPhone's internal is a tricky maze to get around with, especially as it is sensitive, and Apple has focused on having professionals and authorized repair centers to touch it. However, it does not mean that users can't do it.

In terms of asking if it is worth it, it would be if the main problem of the user is the easily breakable Lightning cords that they own, and the only ones available are USB-Cs. There is not much difference between the two chargers.

Apple iPhone and its Lightning Connector

In the past months, Ken Pillonel has wowed the world with his version of the iPhone that has a working USB-C charging port, as well as a data connector that can be hooked up to computers. There is not much tech that the engineering student used, focusing more on the USB-C female port and connecting it to the iPhone's motherboard prototype.

Apple is known to hold on to the Lightning connector, the port that has eight pins on its surface for contact, focusing on charging and data transfer on the said port for the device. In the past years, there were speculations from the Cupertino giant that it would "kill off" or change the Lightning connector, but fast forward to the present, it is still here.

The iPhone 14 or its next release would have a major redesign, and this could mean that the Lightning port would be changed here. However, it does not mean that it would be the case on its next release. Nevertheless, the swapping method and demonstration by Pillonel are helpful one especially for those that want to have devices all using the same charger.

