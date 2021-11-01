Apple's iPhone and Apple Watches are reported to be prepping to bring a new emergency feature in 2022, and it is the "detect a car crash" function that would have it call the authorities once detected. The speculated feature would depend heavily on the "accelerometer," the technology that would automatically detect if a crash has occurred.

Apple iPhone, Apple Watch 2022: Car Crash Detection

The Wall Street Journal initially reported on the feature of Apple in 2022, bringing the "Car Crash Detection" function to its iPhone and Apple Watch. It would work as an automatic crash detection feature where users need not move a muscle or use their phones to call emergency services like the police and hospitals.

As added by Mac Rumors, there are speculations that internal documents and staff from Apple are already familiar with the said feature and are already working on bringing it to the smart devices. The function would greatly improve its emergency feature that would not require a person involved in an accident to use their devices anymore.

Apple's New Emergency Features

The new emergency feature for the Apple Watch and iPhone is heavily rooted in its "Accelerometer" function that is built-in devices and readily available. This makes certain functions like "fall detection" easier to track and identify, especially if it happens.

The said feature would come by 2022, and it remains unknown if it would be applicable for older iPhones to have, or only for the next releases with the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8.

Apple Safety Features

Apple has debuted many safety features for the iPhone and Apple Watches in the past and current releases of the company, making it a device that can almost do it all for a person. The iPhone alone has a so-called "Emergency SOS" function that would call the emergency hotline on one's area, as well as send a text to a trusted contact.

On the other hand, the Apple Watch has a "fall detection" feature, as well as the "Emergency SOS" function that would help in different situations. One of these features, fall detection, is an automatic emergency function that has been updated by Apple to be more accurate. Apple Watch's Emergency SOS function is the same as the iPhone, which needs to be triggered before it works.

The Apple Safety Features are massive things, as it makes the smartphone more aware of its user, and not only serves as its device that they command to use. Different smartphones also work on this already, but it is not quite what Apple is aiming to debut, especially with its automatic emergency functions that are needed when the situation arises.

