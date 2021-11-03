AirPods 3 custom-painted design by ColorWare is now being sold at a much more expensive price than the Apple product itself, to the tune of $319.

As per the report by MacRumors, ColorWare is the firm behind custom design offerings for various devices, such as the AirPods, iPhone, Nintendo Switch, and controllers of the Xbox.

AirPods 3 Custom-Painted Design by ColorWare

Now, ColorWare is continuing its tradition of customizing the Apple AirPods with the release of its 3rd generation.

The AirPods 3 launched along with the iPhone 13 during the September event of the Cupertino giant.

Users of the new AirPods 3 now have an option to stand out in a crowd with a custom-colored pair of the Apple earpiece.

ColorWare included all of the colors in the rainbow, and even added the shades of gold, silver, and black to the list of options.

Not to mention that the design options also included matte and shiny shades of the said numerous color choices.

Apple AirPods 3

It is worth noting that Apple retails the new pair of AirPods for a price tag of $179. Thus, the custom design offering of ColorWare is $140 higher than the cost of the actual product itself.

However, the custom color offerings of ColorWare helps AirPods 3 users stand out from the crowd as Apple only released it in the classical white color version.

Although some of the products of Apple already provide its users with other colorful options, AirPods has yet to receive the same treatment.

Thus, ColorWare's custom design offering for the said product is still something that its users are looking forward to.

Custom-Color AirPods Case

On top of that, there is also an additional option to custom-paint the case of the AirPods 3. However, that would cost an additional $50, jacking up the total price to $369.

The online listing of ColorWare wrote that AirPods 3 users "can choose whether or not to have the charging case painted."

What's more, ColorWare further noted that customers "can even choose 2 different colors for each AirPod!"

That said, AirPods 3 users could opt to sport two different colors for their left and right pairs. Not to mention that the charging case could also flaunt a different colorway.

Read Also: Apple AirPods 3's Possible May 2021 Appearance: Design, Spatial Audio Support, and More

AirPods Custom-Painted Design: Do Features Still Work?

According to the news story of iMore, ColorWare assured that all of the features of the AirPods 3 still work without any issues even with the new color that it sports.

Related Article: AirPods 3 vs Beats Studio Buds: How Good Is Apple's True Wireless Earphones Rival? Spec-by-Spec Comparison

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Teejay Boris

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.