iPhone 13 and AirPods 3's exact launch dates have been leaked in a recent Chinese report, parallel to Apple's supposed September unveiling of the flagship smartphone.

Last Aug 17, Apple reportedly decided to push through with the September launch date of the new iPhone 13.

It is worth noting that the Cupertino giant usually holds the debut of its smartphones sometime in October. However, reports are claiming that the tech titan is going for a month earlier this time around.

The reports further cite Wedbush analysts, as per AppleInsider, claiming that the iPhone 13 supply chain is ready for a launch next month.

iPhone 13 Exact Launch Date

And now, Apple leaks are claiming that the iPhone 13 has already booked its exact launch date next month, which will be on a Friday, Sept. 17.

The report came from a China-based outlet that goes by the name ITHome, further citing a mere screenshot of an e-commerce platform.

According to MacRumors, an account on Weibo, the Chinese counterpart of Twitter, carrying the username @PandaIsBald, first posted about the leaked dates of both the iPhone 13 and the AirPods 3.

The Weibo user shared a screenshot of the e-commerce app, which claimed that the Apple iPhone 13 series, including the iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max will start receiving pre-orders on Sept. 17.

It is to note as well that there is no additional confirmation aside from the screenshot of the shopping website. Also, postings like these could still turn out to be inaccurate. So, take this information with a grain of salt.

However, the leaked launch date echoes what Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives has earlier suggested, saying that the iPhone 13 is likely to unveil in the third week of September.

Yet, reports are saying that the launch date could be on various dates in September, including 7, 14, and even on a much later 21.

AirPods 3 Exact Launch Date

Meanwhile, Apple is also reportedly unveiling the third-generation AirPods in September. The same leak echoes the earlier report suggesting its launch date next month.

The e-commerce listing also included an "Apple AirPods3," which would reportedly release later than the iPhone 13, or on Sept. 30 to be exact.

Last July 31, a leak predicted that the AirPods 3 is releasing alongside the iPhone 13. So, if the latest report is to be believed, the next-gen AirPods will be opening its pre-orders at the end of September.

So far, reports are saying that the AirPods 3 is likely to get similar features and design as the AirPods Pro. Meanwhile, the next generation of the latter is possibly releasing by 2022.

