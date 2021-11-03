An Apple product leaker has tipped that the rumored augmented reality (AR) glasses are set to be unveiled next year. According to the tech analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, one version of the virtual reality gadget will arrive in late 2022.

What could we expect about this long-time leaked wearable?

Expectations About the Upcoming Apple's AR Glasses

According to a report by Macrumors earlier this week, the mixed reality headsets will feature a faster Wi-Fi 6E support that will boost users' experience upon its official release.

Ming-Chi Kuo said that Cupertino has plans to unveil two AR glasses in the coming years, but the first one would be launched at a later date in 2022.

"The adoption of the latest Wi-Fi specification is a basic requirement for head-mounted displays (HMDs) to improve the wireless experience. New HMDs from Meta, Apple, and Sony will all adopt Wi-Fi 6/6E in 2022," Kuo said in a note.

Furthermore, Apple's AR glasses will feature the most updated Wi-Fi connectivity as part of its improved wireless experience. Having said that, the incorporation of Wi-Fi 6E will be a basic requirement for gadgets with head-mounted displays.

The added support will also pave the way for less power usage. Wi-Fi 6 is reportedly faster than Wi-Fi 5 when it comes to transmission speeds.

So far, Kuo has already said that besides Apple, Sony and Meta will launch their own products focused on metaverse trends. He then continued to establish his prediction upon the coming of Oculus Air Link which was delivered by Meta (formerly Facebook company).

So far, we know that the Oculus Quest 2 boasts Wi-Fi 6E support. At that time, its refresh rates only sit at 90Hz even with the help of the Link cable.

Sony, on the other hand, could now be preparing for the launch of its PSVR headset. The upcoming wearable will be readily available for PS5. It is reportedly launching next month.

Apple's AR Headset Wi-Fi 6E Could Some to iPhones

Previously, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman wrote that since Apple's AR glasses will feature mixed-reality capability, they would be suited for VR gaming.

Meanwhile, Kuo spoke that the arrival of Wi-Fi 6E could hint another thing for Apple users. Besides its alleged schedule for Apple's AR headset, we could potentially see that it would also invade the future iPhone lineups, and even various Mac and iPad models.

There were early rumors that sprouted about iPhone 13's ability to adopt Wi-Fi 6E. However, it did not happen as expected, according to Know Techie.

Kuo also made a bold prediction about the iPhone 13 Mini back in April. According to him, the said variant will be the last "Mini" for Apple smartphones.

Apple Glass Patent

A few months ago, an Apple patent appeared out of nowhere. The report suggested that the Cupertino giant was now exploring adding a 3D image to the flat screen without the presence of the Apple Glass.

It's possible that we could see both AR and VR pictures or clips on a particular device through this patent. Apparently, there is still no assurance if this will take place in the future.

