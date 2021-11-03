Razer Brings Pro Productivity Keyboard, Mouse, and MORE | New Gaming Peripherals At First Glance

Razer has recently launched various gaming peripherals as part of its Pro Productivity series.

What we know about this company is its impressive set of computer accessories for gaming purposes, but this time it decided to concentrate on bringing more developments for office-related tasks.

Let's take a look at its newest keyboard, mouse, and desk mat.

Razer's Pro Type Ultra

According to a report by Gizmodo on Tuesday, Nov.2, the main highlight of the new Pro Productivity series is the Pro Type Ultra. This keyboard features an all-white color starting from its body to its LED lights.

Apparently, Razer has toned down its gaming peripherals to be suited for office-centered activities, but this does not mean that they are not made for gaming.

The tech company noted that this special keyboard notches wireless connection through Razer's HyperSpeed Wireless dongle. Moreover, it could provide endless connectivity through its Bluetooth.

The most interesting part about Pro Type Ultra is its ability to sync with up to four devices simultaneously. There are dedicated switches if you want to test this feature.

Razer also said that this accessory could last for over 200 hours, given that the backlighting is not used. For charging purposes, its cable can allow you to type while it charges up.

This computer peripheral is perfect for silent typing, especially if you are physically working in an office.

Razer's Pro Click Mini

If you are looking for a mouse made for office tasks, Pro Click Mini could be what you are looking for. This mouse is fit for desktop usage through its crisp buttons and switches.

It could withstand up to 15 million clicks, according to a report by Bleeding Cool. Moreover, this gadget brings enough comfort for users as well as less distraction to the people around them through its minimum sound.

Through Bluetooth, you can connect up to three devices using Pro Click Mini. You don't have to worry about lag since its wireless connection will not interrupt your current task.

Razer also adds a 5G advanced optical sensor for more accurate and optimized control of the mouse. You can also explore its programmable buttons that can be versatile based on your needs.

Razer's ProGlide XXL

To complete the lineup for Pro Productivity, the Pro Glide XXL desk mat will be your final card for your office-focused chores. This complements the Pro Click Mini when it comes to mouse tracking.

This mat provides smoother movement and accurate scrolling for your mouse. It also gives the users a comfortable position that will help them reduce strain on their hands.

For a more professional look, Razer's release of this product is just a timely option for those who have been dealing with a lot of in-desktop work.

In the past two months, Razer has surprised the gamers after divulging its Huntsman V2 gaming keyboard that is claimed as the world's fastest thanks to its 8000Hz polling rate.

The Singaporean-American firm also released Razer Zephyr, which is a smart mask that has three disposable N95 filters. It can reportedly filter up to 99 percent of particles in the air.

