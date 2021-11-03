The U.K. wants the UN to create new space rules to prevent military conflicts outside the planet. This is currently an important decision since the United States, Russia, China, and other countries and independent space agencies are now exploring outer space even more.

On Nov. 1, some U.K. diplomats announced their concern, claiming that the United Nations needed to develop new norms of international behavior outside Earth.

They added that these new laws' goals should be preventing any kind of conflict or misunderstanding between nations, which could lead to war.

The United Kingdom added that there are already many satellites orbiting outer space developed by different countries. If some rockets damaged other sats, it could provoke nations with already tensions with one another.

UK wants UN To Create New Space Rules

According to The Wired's latest report, the proposal of the United Kingdom is the first progress in creating space laws. New rules can be quite helpful since various out-of-this-world activities are already making space more complicated, as stated by the Washington Office Director for the Secure World Foundation, Victoria Samson.

"There's an understanding that, if we don't get this right, we wreck the space environment," added David Edmondson, the current U.K. Policy Head of Space Security and Advanced Threats.

Meanwhile, some U.S. representatives agreed to the proposal of the U.K. diplomats. However, the two most influential space powers, Russia and China, disapproved of the proposal.

As of the moment, various space companies are launching their technologies outside Earth, making it more crowded. Recently, we reported that ESA's new satellite constellation could blast off by 2026.

On the other hand, SpaceX Crew-3 Mission is already being prepared for its own space launch.

US Space Force, NASA Want To Use Commercial Space Services

Space News reported that the U.S. Space Force and NASA want to take advantage of the rising commercial space services.

Alex MacDonald, NASA's Chief Economist, said that commercial space launches could be better than those conducted by government programs.

He added that they are willing to help decrease the cost of human space exploration. If you want to see more details about their plan, all you need to do is click this link.

