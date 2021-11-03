Adidas' Xbox 360 sneakers are releasing on Nov. 4 as the gaming console of Microsoft celebrates its 20th anniversary. The first-ever Xbox-inspired wearable footwear goes by the name Xbox 360 Forum Mid.

Adidas' Xbox 360 Sneakers

The latest collaboration between the sneaker maker, Adidas, and the 20-year-old gaming firm, Xbox, gives the fans of the Xbox 360 console way back in 2005 something to look forward to, according to the report by CNET.

Meanwhile, Engadget noted in its news story that this is not the first time that Adidas and Xbox designed sneakers to the delight of the gaming console fans.

In fact, both companies recently unveiled a pair of sneakers that goes by the name Xbox Forum Tech. However, the kicks were not released for sale.

Xbox 360 Forum Mid

But this time around, Adidas and Xbox decided to release their sneaker collab to the fans of the gaming console, at least for those based in either the United States or Canada.

According to Microsoft, the new sneakers that took inspiration from the Xbox 360 gaming console is a "love letter to one of the most iconic gaming consoles in gaming history."

As such, it turns out that the latest sneaker release of Adidas definitely caters to folks who fell in love with the classical console of Microsoft.

Not to mention that its design is highly based on the Xbox 360, as its name clearly suggests.

To be precise, the sneaker sports the iconic green button of the console, along with the replica of the provision for the disc tray, which is found on top of its laces.

Not just that, the colorway of the Adidas sneakers is the same as the Xbox 360 with vibrant green, white, and silver all over it.

On top of that, the Xbox 360 Forum Mid also comes with four additional colors of laces to choose from, such as blue, green, yellow, and red. That said, the collab did not leave out all of the face buttons of the controller of the said gaming console.

Xbox 360 Forum Mid: How to Buy

As mentioned, the latest collab between Adidas and Xbox is available for purchase in two regions, the US and Canada.

The orders for the Xbox 360 Forum Mid will begin on Nov. 4 at 7 am on the website of Adidas to the tune of $160.

