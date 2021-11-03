Apple is not on board with Sideloading iOS apps for the iPhone and its App Stores, and this is what Cupertino software executive Craig Federighi has opened up in his recent speech on the Web Summit 2021. Apple is known to keep its software closed for several reasons and one of them is because it does not want to be susceptible to malware and other threats.

Apple Sideloading iOS Apps: Federighi Explains Why They're Against It

The Web Summit 2021 has invited several known names in the industry of technology and the internet to provide insights and their opinions about certain things that need focus right now. Also, this conference brings a consortium of individuals and corporations that offers insider knowledge and information to the development of the tech companies of the world.

In Apple's turn, Craig Federighi has spoken up about the different improvements on Apple's software, as well as the pressing issue of sideloading iOS applications in the App Store. Primarily because the European Commission's Digital Markets Act is requiring the Cupertino giant of opening up the iOS for sideloading applications on its platform.

Federighi has given heavy words regarding sideloading, referring it to cybercrime and being a gateway to malware for Apple devices.

What is Sideloading iOS Apps?

Sideloading is installing a third-party application on a certain device, something that is unverified by Apple's App Store in the case of iOS. Apple is known to have no way of installing applications from third-party sources apart from its "jailbreak" features that bypass the iOS's strict policies.

It would be close to installing APKs that are downloaded via the internet, like in Google's open-source operating system, the Android.

Apple's App Store Exclusivity

Apple's App Store is an exclusive one for Apple products and devices only, focusing its offers to those with software made by the Cupertino giant only like the iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, and more. In its history, it opens up its application platform for developers to bring their applications to the platform, but under careful review of Apple.

The company also has strict control over what goes into the devices, especially with its different safety features like the App Tracking and App Transparency features that it has previously released with iOS 14. The previous features are a testament to what Apple wants to bring for its software and devices, being one of the most controlled markets in technology.

Apple has a good reason for this, and it is because the Cupertino giant wants to avoid dealing with malware and other threats that may use sideloading applications as a gateway to push viruses into its devices. Moreover, the company ensures that its software and devices are safe, something which Apple has upheld over the years of their run as a developer as well.

