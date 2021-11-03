(Photo : Image from Unsplash Website) Apple to Pay $100 Million to Developers Could Reach Approval | App Store 'Anti-Steering' Provisions

Apple could set to pay a whopping $100 million to developers. As of the moment, it is still a proposal and is reportedly being poised to be approved by the judge in the particular case.

Apple Proposes $100 Million Settlement

According to the story by AppleInsider, Apple's currently proposed $100 million settlement along with developers is now poised to be approved by the ruling judge in the particular case. It was noted that this includes a loosening of the App Store's "anti-steering" provisions.

Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, the US District Judge, recently told lawyers that she actually anticipates preliminary approval of the said settlement. In a certain video call, she then stated that as it would stand, it currently seems to her that it is a fair and good settlement, as per Courthouse News.

Funds from $250 to $30,000

The settlement would then create a whopping $100 million Small Developer Assistance Funds to issue funds from $250 up to $30,000. This will be paid to a class of developers that are making just less than $1 million within the App Store.

It was noted that it would also lock in Apple's reduced 15% small business commission directly on the app and certain in-app purchases for a full three years. In addition, the peace offering towards developers also "clarifies" that the developers can still contact customers through email or some other contact information regarding purchases made outside of the App Store.

Apple Alternate Payment Methods

Apple's own guidelines would previously prohibit advertising some alternative payment methods. Certain Apple attorneys noted that the company had promised to issue a full annual transparency report.

The report would give developers more information regarding search queries, results, and some other data to help aid app discovery. The case reportedly dates all the way back to 2019.

App Store Fee is 'Profit Killing'

This was when a group of developers decided to file a class-action lawsuit directly against Apple. This alleged that the $99-a-year App Store fee is actually "profit killing" and also taking issue with the whole $0.99 pricing increments.

Apple previously announced the settlement on August 27, 2021. The company stated that the concessions were a response to certain concerns coming from the developer community. These complaints have been well heard of over 2021 and is finally concluding.

Apple Files Appeal

The suit is said to be legally unrelated to Epic vs. Apple despite being covered from the same ground. As of the moment, developers are currently still barred from advertising other payment methods within certain apps until the Judge's own orders come directly into effect for the ruling, as an example.

Apple, however, has appealed and also filed for a stay on the particular decision. If the stay were not granted, the injunction regarding anti-steering would be taking effect on December 9, 2021.

