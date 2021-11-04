Microsoft's Bill Gates asks WHO to run "germ games" after he shared huge global steps to avoid another pandemic, which could even be worse than what we experience now during the COVID-19.

Microsoft's Bill Gates Asks WHO to Run 'Germ Games'

The retired Microsoft exec said that the new task force of WHO, which got $1 billion funding, should start running its "germ games" to prepare for another pandemic whether it be naturally caused or developed by bioterrorists, according to the report by The National News.

What Bill Gates is dubbing as the "germ games" is an event wherein various countries across the globe perform drills in response to another pandemic crisis.

Gates went on to say that "there's naturally caused epidemics and bioterrorism-caused epidemics that could even be way worse than what we experienced today."

Bill Gates and Avoiding the Next Pandemic

As per the news story by The Guardian, the founder of Microsoft, billionaire Gates, highlighted the effect of the novel coronavirus on the world, noting its massive damage to the economy, as well as the "completely horrific" death toll.

The Microsoft founder raised these pronouncements during his interview with the former health secretary of the United Kingdom, Jeremy Hunt, during the Policy Exchange think tank.

As such, the billionaire further said that these ill effects of the COVID-19 pandemic should force humankind to put in more funding to endeavors, such as vaccine development, virus treatments, and diagnostic tests.

Gates added that all of these projects would help the world prevent the next looming threat of another pandemic, noting that the funding could help contain it early on.

Bill Gates and Vaccines

The Microsoft founder also said in the exchange with Hunt that the COVID-19 vaccines that the world currently has, do not block transmission. Instead, Gates claimed that the jabs that we are getting only "help you with your health, but they only slightly reduce transmission."

Thus, the billionaire suggests that the world needs to develop another kind of vaccine that answers the issue of virus transmission.

Nevertheless, it is worth noting that the available vaccines today still block transmissions--albeit partially. However, as Gates said, these jabs mainly prevent severe hospitalization from the coronavirus.

To be precise, AstraZeneca protects its users from getting the virus by 65%, whereas Pfizer boasts 75% of infection protection. On the other hand, both vaccine brands provide 95% of hospitalization protection of up to 95% after getting two shots.

