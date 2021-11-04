Tesla Model S Plaid owner replaced his yoke steering wheel with a regular round one found in the Model 3.

And, surprisingly, the Tesla owner was able to make the do-it-yourself or DIY project work on his electric vehicle.

Tesla Model S Plain Yoke Steering Wheel

It is worth noting that the Tesla Model S first introduced the odd-shaped "yoke" butterfly steering wheel at the start of 2021.

And on Feb. 28, a Twitter user that goes by the username @klwtts shared its first look photos of the actual new steering wheel, which received mixed reactions from the users of the social media platform.

It is the first time that a modern vehicle flaunted the U-shape type of steering wheel, which looked like it came from a jet plane or a spaceship.

As such, some experts and analysts further opined that the unconventional steering wheel of Tesla is allegedly unsafe. However, the United Kingdom still went on to allow it in the streets despite the multiple warnings from experts in the country.

Some spectators and Tesla owners even went on to raise their concerns regarding the shape of the wheel.

Despite all of these clamors, Tesla shipped the Model S Plaid in October with the U-shaped design of the steering wheel, which took some spectators by surprise.

On top of that, the CEO and founder of Tesla, billionaire Elon Musk, announced that the EV maker would not offer any variant of the Tesla Model S Plaid that carries the regular round steering wheel.

Tesla Model S Plaid Owner Replaces Yoke Steering Wheel

That said, an owner of the Model S Plaid went the extra mile of ditching the yoke steering wheel, which he replaced with Model 3's round version.

According to the report by Electrek, the Tesla owner, Ryan Huber, is the first person to have replaced the steering wheel of the Model S Plaid with the regular version successfully.

Huber further revealed that he was able to take the controls of the Model 3 steering wheel work on his Model S Plaid. Thus, he shared that he is "not going back to the Yoke."

Although the retrofit project of Huber could cater to a market that still prefers the classic round steering wheel, he revealed that he does not plan to sell it.

Instead, he shared the step-by-step method to produce the retrofit on Github to help other Tesla folks out there.

