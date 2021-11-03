Tesla unveiled its latest software update, which will feature the music-streaming app Tidal. According to the electric vehicle maker, the addition of this in-car integration is the biggest part of the release.

Along with the Norwegian audio service, lots of features will also come, including cold weather improvements, Traffic-Aware Cruise Control, and a lot more.

Tesla 2021.40 Update Brings Tidal

According to a report by Electrek, Tesla wrote that the Tidal streaming service can now be accessed from the Media Menu. If you have an app account already, you can begin playing high-quality audio content by simply connecting to the Wi-Fi and tapping the Download button for your desired media.

The report further indicated that previously, Tesla had allowed in-car integration of several kinds of music and podcast-streaming apps such as Spotify for its users.

For those who have no idea about Tidal, it is a subscription-based service that was bought by American rapper Jay-Z in 2015. What sets it apart from a standard audio-related app is its high-quality sound.

Furthermore, Square has recently completed its acquisition. The financial service firm is under the control of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, who has close ties with Tesla boss Elon Musk.

Tesla Cold Weather Improvements and Cruise Control Chime

Electrek wrote in the same report that Tesla has also delivered up-to-date "cold weather improvements" for car owners.

According to the automaker, this feature is essential in adjusting a user's climate setting, especially when wiping the ice and snow. They could choose Keep Climate On when they park their vehicles.

Besides cold weather improvements, Tesla has introduced Traffic-Aware Cruise Control. Through this feature, an audio alert will be sent to you when you activate it. Moreover, you have the option to disable it by clicking Controls, Autopilot, and finally, the chime for the Traffic-Aware Cruise Control.

There was a previous report that China has been putting extreme pressure on Tesla cars through a special "recall." In fact, the recall was hinting at the arrival of the software update for the inclusion of this chime.

Currently, Tesla also allows users to use "British English" as the official language with regard to in-car tutorials.

In another report by BBC, the company has opened its charging networks to other electric vehicles for the very first time. The news site mentioned that the project would begin in 10 locations in the Netherlands.

Did Elon Musk Already Sign With Hertz?

Earlier this week, Tech Times reported that the Tesla CEO clarified the issue about its contract with Hertz. According to the business tycoon via Twitter, he admitted that the firm has not yet signed the said deal with the auto rental company.

In connection to the deal, Hertz eyes purchasing 10,000 Tesla cars by next year.

Recently, Tesla has discovered some flaws in some of its EVs. The report said that there was a "false-positive braking" on the Model 3, Model X, Model Y, and Model S in 2017.

