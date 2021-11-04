(Photo : Image from Unsplash Website) Mythical Games Reaches $1.25B Valuation by Raising $150M | Blankos Block Party Open-World Multiplayer Game to Launch

Mythical Games has just reached a whopping $1.25 billion valuation through its recently raised $150 million. Mythical Games is now planning to launch the Blankos Block Party open-world multiplayer game.

Blankos Block Party

According to the story by VentureBeat, it was noted that the Blankos Block Party open-world multiplayer game and the Mythical Games platform to create nonfungible tokens or NFTs is set to launch soon. The company has been able to raise another $150 million after raising $75 million just four months ago.

It was noted that this time, a marquee Silicon Valley investment firm known as Andreessen Horowitz reportedly led the round. This would then bring the company's total funding up to date all the way to $270 million.

NFT Games with Blockchain Technology

Mythical Games is a Los Angeles-based company that is pioneering the whole idea of "playable NFTs." This is through using NFT technology to identify certain game players to own them uniquely truly.

It was stated that NFTs use blockchain technology and the secure and transparent digital ledger in order to authenticate certain unique digital items. Blankos Block Party is known as the company's first game ever.

Vinyl-Style Game Characters

The game reportedly has certain vinyl-style game characters who are capable of earning through gameplay, buying, or selling. It reportedly also has a marketplace where players will be able to buy and sell their own characters.

The characters can then be customized or even decorated with many different things earned through the game. CEO of Mythical, John Linden, gave a statement in an interview with GamesBeat.

Mythical Bridging Blockchain Technology and Triple-A Game Community

It was noted that they were not really planning on raising before Andreessen then came to them and decided to put together around for them. Linden noted that it was "great" and that they are very honored to be Andreessen Horowitz's portfolio company.

It was stated that one of the reasons for the whole excitement around Mythical is now that it could be a bridge between both blockchain technology as well as the triple-A game community. It was noted that it has been reticent regarding diving directly into blockchain games out of fear of certain things like scams, hostility from gamers, and regulator crackdowns.

Read Also: IoTeX Climbs from All Time Low of $0.00121576 to All Time High at $0.151594

Biggest Players in the United States

Linden then noted that they can't really disclose the details yet, but they think that some of the biggest players in the United States are now really starting to pay attention quite heavily now. It was then stated that they were going to step directly into the whole space with just one of them before too long.

It was then stated that they want to have the right infrastructure to start onboarding games with millions of players. Linden then stated that it is coming quickly now and indicated that it is "exciting."

Related Article: Around 6M or 4% of US Labor Force Quit Jobs Due to Crypto Gains | Mavs Owner Mark Cuban Says 'Jewelry is Vanity Value'

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Urian B.

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.