(Photo : Unsplash/ Christian Wiediger) Chocolate cupcake

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released a notice regarding Tastykake cupcakes recall. This brand had been sold in more than 12 states in the United States and is now ordered to be recalled because it may contain tiny fragments of metal mesh wire.

FDA Tastykake Cupcakes

The Tastykake cupcakes are sold by retailers, including Target and Walmart. The multi-pack treats were distributed in Maryland, New York, Delaware, New Jersey, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Washington, D.C, and West Virginia.

It is made by Flower Foods, a Georgia-based company, and is one of the biggest producers of packaged bakery foods in the United States, according to CBS News.

Flower Foods announced the recall after a vendor notified them about the possible contamination in an ingredient used in the product. Luckily, no injuries have been reported, according to BBC.

Also Read: 'You are not a Cow': FDA Asks People to Stop Using Ivermectin to Treat COVID-19

The FDA reminded the public that they should not eat the recalled cupcakes. Instead, they should discard them or return their purchase for a full refund.

Anyone with questions regarding the recall and the refund process can call Flower Foods at 1(866) 245-8921.

Products Being Recalled

The following products are the ones that are being recalled by the FDA and Flower Foods are the following:

Tastykake chocolate cupcakes with the UPC code 0-25600-00219-3 and "best before" dates of Dec. 14, Dec. 18, and Dec. 21.

Tastykake creme-filled chocolate cupcakes with the UPC code 0-25600-00223-0 and "best before" dates of Dec. 14 and Dec. 18.

Tastykake buttercream iced creme-filled chocolate cupcakes with the UPC code 0-25600-00230-8 and "best before" dates of Dec. 14 and Dec. 18.

Individually sold packages, Two-count, with the UPC code 0-25600-00004-5 and "best before" date of Dec. 18, are also included.

Onions Recalled in Walmart

The cupcakes are not the only products being recalled at Walmart. Since July, both the FDA and the Center for Disease Control or CDC have investigated the Salmonella outbreak, according to Food Safety Network.

The agencies have connected the Salmonella outbreak to the whole onions sold and supplied by ProSource Produce, Keeler Family Farms of Deming, and LLC of Hailey.

ProSource, Keeler, and other food companies that sold the onions have begun the recall. Potandon Produce LLC, HelloFresh, and EveryPlate have also recalled the products that have onions in them.

As of Oct. 29, there have been more than 800 reported illnesses linked with the outbreak and 157 hospitalizations.

No deaths have been reported, but the FDA warns that Salmonella can cause infections in people that can cause death, especially among young children, elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems.

More than 30 Walmart stores were by the FDA, including Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. Other major retailers stated that the FDA's report includes Save A Lot and Albertsons.

According to the CDC, consumers need to use a sealed bag to throw out the recalled onions in the garbage.

The FDA recommends that those who bought the recalled onions need to be extra vigilant in cleaning and sanitizing the surfaces and containers that may have come in contact with the onions in order to reduce the risk of cross-contamination.

Consumers need to clean the slicers, cutting boards, refrigerators, displays, countertops, and storage bins.

The FDA has recalled numerous products recently. On Nov. 1, the FDA recalled garden salad bags due to potential bacterial infection.

The FDA has also recalled hand sanitizers last year due to a toxic substance called methanol.

Related Article: FDA Allows e-Cigarettes, Vape Products To Stay so People Avoid Excessive Smoking; Still a Health Risk

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Sophie Webster

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.