T-Mobile Offers Free Paramount+ for One Year | Learn How to Get It

T-Mobile is now going to be offering a free whole year of Paramount+. This is part of a move by T-Mobile to attract brand new customers to subscribe to its plans.

T-Mobile and Sprint Customers Get Paramount+

According to the story by 9to5Mac, T-Mobile is now continuing to expand the number of benefits that it is now offering to its own subscribers. The carrier has just announced that both new and existing T-Mobile and Sprint customers will be getting a whole free year of access to Paramount+.

The free year of Paramount+ for T-Mobile customers is expected to start on Nov. 9. It was noted that the latest Paramount+ offering is said to be the "Essential" tier of the popular streaming service.

It was noted that the whole plan retails typically for the price of $4.99 a month. This would include "limited commercial interruptions." There is also a separate Paramount+ Premium tier that costs $10 per month. The Premium tier for Paramount+ reportedly does not include any commercials. T-Mobile, however, is not going to be offering any credit towards the specific plan.

How to Get Paramount+ for T-Mobile

In order to be eligible for the promotion, T-Mobile provides a list of what participants would need. In order to avail Paramount+ for a whole year, participants should be active T-Mobile and Sprint wireless and Home Internet customers. T-Mobile is now planning to take on Verizon and AT&T with its corporate wireless plans that offer unlimited data.

This also includes T-Mobile for Business customers who are all on eligible plans to qualify for a whole year of Paramount+ ON US. T-Mobile also reportedly released a list of those that are not eligible to get a free year of Paramount+

Who are Not Eligable for the Free Paramount+

T-Mobile noted that those that are on prepaid and mobile internet-only plans are not eligible. This is also true for those businesses that have over 12 voice lines, Puerto Rico, Government, and Metro by T-Mobile customers.

It was noted that the free Paramount+ service for a year is only for personal as well as non-commercial use. T-Mobile is reportedly offering Paramount+ with other freebies that are already being offered by the carrier.

T-Mobile Paramount+, Netflix, and Apple TV+

It was noted that T-Mobile's offering of Paramount+ is joining some other freebies already being offered by the carrier. This reportedly includes Netflix as well as Apple TV+, which are two other top streaming services. As of the moment, T-Mobile is offering to pay up to $1000 per smartphone for users that are okay with switching to their service.

For those who want to learn more regarding T-Mobile's Paramount+ offering and how to redeem and set up the Paramount offer, the official T-Mobile website provides details regarding the deal. The offer is expected to kick off starting Nov. 9 officially. Related Article: Avalanche Aims to Lure Top Crypto Developers with $200 Million Fund 'Blizzard' | Proof-of-Stake Network Boasts Ethereum VM Compatibility

