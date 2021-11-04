(Photo : GettlyImages/ SOPA Images ) Huawei app

Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei told the company's employees that they could only achieve peace through battle. He encouraged the employees to fight for a day when "no one dares to bully us."

Huawei Founder Wants to Go to Battle

Ren is known to use military and philosophical jargon in his speeches and writing. The CEO's message was included in a two-minute video published by Huawei to motivate the employees despite the company's ongoing issue with the sanctions in the United States, according to SCMP.

Overall, the CEO explained that they must go through hard work and brave sacrifices to fight for a peaceful environment for the next 30 years so that no one will bully them. They will fight for themselves and the country.

Ren added that they would "enjoy the eternal glory as the sun and the moon" if they contributed their lives to the country. He also said they will be admired on "Earth and Heaven if they can rebirth like the phoenix."

The video speech was recorded at a ceremony to announce four new cross-departmental teams that will seek alternative revenue growth after Huawei's smartphone business was crippled by the restrictions imposed by the United States, leaving the company unable to access high-end chips.

No End to US Sanctions

Earlier this year, Ren said that he is not sure if President Joe Biden will remove the sanctions that affected the company's sales. However, he did express confidence that they could survive amid the restrictions.

Ren said that the strong sales of their network gear and their other products had made up for the weaker sales of their smartphones, according to US News.

Huawei is at the center of the conflict with Washington over technology and national security. American officials said that the tech giant might facilitate Chinese spying, an accusation that the company has since denied.

Former US President Donald Trump had cut off Huawei's access to the processor chips and other technology in the United States. These accessories are needed in order to build a smartphone. The cut-off was implemented in 2019.

In 2020, former President Donald Trump tightened the curbs by prohibiting suppliers from using the technology in the US to make smartphone chips for Huawei.

Ren stated that he expected President Biden to consider that the suppliers are losing billions of dollars in sales due to cutting ties with Huawei.

However, he said that it is very unlikely that Huawei will be removed from the entity list. In fact, they are not considering it as a possibility.

Huawei sold its Honor handset brand in 2020 in an attempt to revive its sales by separating it from the sanctions that the United States had implemented on the parent company.

The smartphone sales of Huawei, including Honor, decreased 22% in 2020, according to Canalys. In the 4th quarter of 2020, the company fell out of the top five global brands, which it has always been a part of for the past six years.

Huawei was founded in 1987, and the CEO stated that the sales in 2020 and the profits were higher than 2019, but he gave no further details. Huawei started reporting its financial results ten years ago to defuse foreign unease.

