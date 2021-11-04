Apple ID website has been redesigned by the giant iPhone maker to offer a better user experience.

"A single Apple ID and password gives you access to all Apple services. Sign in to manage your account," said Apple on the new version of the web page.

If you visited the actual website, you would see the caption "One account for everything Apple."

This simply ones that consumers can expect Apple ID merge feature from the giant tech creator.

On the other hand, some fans who already saw the site said that the new version of the website would make it easier for them to manage their Apple IDs.

Apple ID Website Redesign

According to 9To5Mac's latest report, the new version of the Apple ID website allows consumers to sign in and manage access to all their Apple services.

Sources said that the redesigned web page is better compared to its predecessor, which is a graphics-heavy one. Here are the exact enhancements that Apple has integrated into its website:

Users can now have more control over their Apple IDs. They can review or update important information. These essential details include their passwords, security info, as well as their real names.

Apple consumers can have a more private and secured Apple ID management. The giant tech firm said that the website now offers two-factor authentication so that users can feel safer.

The giant iPhone maker is not the only one enhancing its website services. Facebook is also making huge efforts, which include the removal of its facial recognition feature.

On the other hand, Microsoft is also doing its best to offer a better online experience. This can be seen in its Teams' enhancement, which is similar to FB's metaverse transition.

Other Apple Websites Recently Enhanced

Aside from the Apple ID website, the giant iPhone maker recently changed its main web page as well.

MacRumors reported that the tech manufacturer separated the website sections for "TV & Home" and "AirPods." On the other hand, the smartphone creator also added a new "Accessories" tab.

You can click this link to know more about it.

