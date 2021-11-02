Microsoft confirmed that it is now participating in the rising metaverse competition. This means that this software giant and Facebook are now the two companies working on enhancing their own virtual platforms.

The announcement of Microsoft arrived just a few days after Mark Zuckerberg confirmed that it is changing his company's name to "Meta." But, the billionaire explained that his social media platform would still be called Facebook.

Meanwhile, Microsoft explained that they could bring a new collaborative platform called Mesh into the popular Teams video platform. This innovation is expected to allow consumers experience virtual reality when using the video app.

Microsoft's Metaverse

According to The Verge's latest report, Microsoft Teams' new metaverse innovation is a part of the company's efforts to combine HoloLens and mixed reality with video calls and virtual meetings.

"Mesh for Microsoft Teams introduces a new generation of 2D and 3D meeting experiences with personalized avatars and immersive spaces to bridge the gap between physical and digital worlds," said Microsoft via its official blog post.

The giant tech firm explained that the new 2D and 3D avatars would allow you to participate in the meetings and interact with other participants without cameras.



Microsoft added that consumers could actually make live reactions and have more interactive conversations using their avatars.

You no longer need to worry about attending meetings in pyjama 🤣 just replace yourself by a #MicrosoftTeams mesh avatars pic.twitter.com/XnTBTk4X4e — João Ferreira (@Joao12Ferreira) November 2, 2021

Teams' metaverse enhancement is just one of the activities of Microsoft. Aside from this, Microsoft also plans to save 5.7 billion liters of water by 2030, which is one of its eco-friendly programs.

Thanks to the company's massive efforts, Microsoft beat Apple, achieving a $2.46 trillion valuation.

Microsoft Teams' Updates To Arrive by 2022

Microsoft confirmed that the new Teams 3D avatars and other metaverse-related enhancements would arrive as early as 2022.

The company said that these improvements would allow consumers to have more productive and inclusive hybrid virtual meetings or video calls.

On the other hand, users can expect better avatar portrayals of themselves since these virtual representations of the participants would rely on artificial intelligence.

For more news updates about Microsoft and its upcoming innovations, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

