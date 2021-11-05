"Mario Kart Wii" is no longer the best-selling title in the "Mario Kart" series. It has now been overtaken by "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe," a title playable on the Nintendo Switch.

By the end of the second quarter of the current fiscal year, "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" was able to sell a total of 38.74 million copies. This is according to the financial results of Nintendo for the second quarter of the fiscal year.

In comparison, "Mario Kart Wii's" lifetime sales is at 37.38 million copies.

"Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" was first released in 2017 and is the Nintendo Switch version of "Mario Kart 8." Both games are considered to be commercial and critical successes for Nintendo.

'Mario Kart Wii' is not the Best-selling 'Mario Kart' Game

"Mario Kart Wii" has been overtaken by "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" as the series' best-selling title, according to a report by IGN.

Nintendo's financial results for the second quarter of the fiscal year showed that "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's sales surpassed "Mario Kart Wii's" lifetime sales. The fiscal year ends in March 2022.

The IGN report notes that the sales of "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" even surpassed that of "Animal Crossing: New Horizons." "Animal Crossing's" sales are currently at 34.85 million.

'Mario Kart Wii'

The former holder of the title of the best-selling "Mario Kart" game was released worldwide back in 2008. "Mario Kart Wii" is a kart racing video game that features both single-player and multiplayer modes.

"Mario Kart Wii" has 24 playable characters that players can choose from. These include the titular character himself, Mario, as well as Luigi, Bowser, Princess Peach, and Toad.

Two characters, Rosalina and Dry Browser, have been made into playable characters for the first time for "Mario Kart Wii." There are also a total of 36 vehicles available in the game.

'Mario Kart 8 Deluxe'

"Mario Kart 8 Deluxe," on the other hand, is actually the Nintendo Switch version of "Mario Kart 8." "Mario Kart 8" was first released in 2014 for the Wii U console, while "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" was released in 2017.

According to the report by IGN, "Mario Kart 8" is the best-selling racing game in the history of the United States. It features the same gameplay as previous titles in the series but has new features of its own such as anti-gravitating racing.

The Koopalings and Pink Gold Peach were added as new characters for "Mario Kart 8." On the other hand, Bowser Jr., King Boo, Dry Bones, and the Inkling Boy and Girl from "Splatoon" have been added as playable characters to "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe."

"Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" also features all previously released "Mario Kart 8" DLCs as well as additional content.

One of the most-loved features of the game is its expanded Battle Mode, which includes a couple of gameplay modes as well as new arenas.

