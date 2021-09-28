"Mario Kart 8" reclaims the #1 spot in the United Kingdom sales charts. Meanwhile, other Nintendo Switch games took the top three tally.

As per MyNintendoNews, the weekly UK sales charts data was gathered by physical games tracker GfK Entertainment. The list wherein "Mario Kart 8" made it to the top spot was a week-long tally until Sept. 25.

It is worth noting that the Germany-based sales tracker is not only known for providing games charts, but it is also home to music sales charts.

'Mario Kart 8' #1 Spot in UK Sales Chart

It turns out that the game under the "Mario" franchise that was first released for the Wii U last 2014 is still grabbing attention in 2021 based on the latest UK sales chart.

However, what got the highest spot in the UK chart is the "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe," which debuted as an enhanced version specifically for the Nintendo Switch way back in April 2017.

The Mario game has become a hit and even became the best-selling game in the handheld console of Nintendo.

The evergreen gaming title from the Mario franchise dethroned "Deathloop," which was the top spot holder in the chart tally in the previous week.

In the previous results, "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" did not disappoint as well, sitting at the third spot of the UK tally.

On the other hand, the previous #1 gaming title, Deathloop, was pushed down to the 5th spot of the latest sales chart.

It is worth adding that another game from the "Mario" franchise made it to the recent list, the "Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury," which is at the seventh spot. Previously, the game only got the 12th spot.

Other Nintendo Games in UK Sales Chart

According to Metro UK, three Nintendo Switch gaming titles managed to make it to the top three sales of physical games, at least in the US.

To be exact, the "Minecraft: Switch Edition" took the second spot for the said week. Meanwhile, another Switch title, the iconic "Animal Crossing: New Horizons," sits at the third.

What's more, Nintendo Switch games also grabbed the seventh and 10th spot, namely "Super Mario 3D World + Bower's Fury," and "WarioWare: Get It Together!," respectively.

Meanwhile, taking the 4th spot in the sales chart is "Lost Judgement," whereas the sixth spot was awarded to "Grand Theft Auto V."

Not just that, "F1 2021," and "Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales," sit at the eighth and ninth, respectively.

Elsewhere, "Madden NFL 22" reigned 1st in the United States sales chart last August. Meanwhile, "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" was only at the sixth tally.

