Apple hires Tesla Autopilot's ex-Director to help engineer Apple Car's self-driving or autonomous software, adding up to the former Tesla execs working with the Cupertino giant.

As per the report by Bloomberg, which cites unnamed sources close to the matter, the iPhone maker added a former engineer from the Elon Musk-led and founded EV giant, who once was the center of controversy due to his statement regarding Tesla's Autopilot feature.

The source claims that the former Tesla director for its Autopilot software, Christopher Moore, joined the team working on the secretive car project of Apple.

As such, the ex-Tesla exec will now report to another former exec of the EV giant who is now with Apple, Stuart Bowers.

According to the news story of 9to5Mac, Apple's secretive electric vehicle project has had multiple changes in its leadership for more than five years already.

Some reports suggest that the short stint of execs in Apple's car project is attributed to its ever-changing goals for its attempt to enter the EV market.

Just recently, or on Sept. 8, the head of the car project of Apple, Doug Field, himself decided to end his stint in the Cupertino tech giant in favor of the American car company, Ford.

It is to note that the departure of Field marks the fourth Apple Car exec that decided to part ways with the iPhone maker.

Apple Hires Tesla's Autopilot Director

This time around, another high-ranking post at Apple Car has been filled by an ex-Tesla exec.

Moore's stint in Tesla has been controversial due to his remarks that contradict the claims of its CEO and founder, Musk, regarding its Autopilot feature.

In fact, Moore even refuted Musk's claim that the Tesla autopilot could reach its Level 5 autonomy in a couple of years. On the other hand, the former Tesla exec said that the prediction of the billionaire is far from reality.

As per AppleInsider's report, the estate of a car crash victim in a Tesla that was allegedly in Autopilot is asking the former exec of the EV giant to sit in as a witness for their legal battle with the Musk-led firm.

The documents of the lawsuit further revealed that Moore has already parted way with the EV maker since last month or in October.

Apple Car and Tesla Exec

As mentioned, Moore will be working with familiar faces in the car project of Apple as he reports for another former Tesla guy Bowers.

But on top of that, Apple is also home to other former Tesla folks like the ex-interiors lead, Steve MacManus, alongside the former drivetrain chief, Michael Schwekutsch.

