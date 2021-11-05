Twitch has proven really kind to its now most-followed streamer, Tyler "Ninja" Blevins.

The massively popular content creator has now officially surpassed 17 million followers on Twitch, reports GameRant.

With the milestone, Ninja has now surpassed erstwhile top streamer TFUE by a really wide margin. As per the website TwitchTracker, Ninja has an almost 7 million-follower lead on TFUE, who has 10.7 million followers to his name.

Many other Twitch streamers came out to congratulate Ninja, several of them among the biggest creators on the platform.

Thank you to every single one of my fans, OFFICIALLY passed 17M followers on @Twitch 🍾 pic.twitter.com/2cibLsHSMn — Ninja (@Ninja) November 4, 2021

One of these is Jack "CouRage" Dunlop, who commented on Ninja's announcement on Twitter saying, "Mega W. Unreal. So proud of you, brother."

Another one was YouTube streamer Benjamin "DrLupo" Lupo, who actually played a lot of "Fortnite" witn Ninja back when the massively popular battle royale game was new.

This milestone for the popular Twitch streamer comes after multiple moves to different platforms during the past few years.

It can be remembered that last year, Blevins announced his move from Twitch to the competing platform Mixer, which was owned by Microsoft. His original contract with Mixer reportedly earned him $30 million, according to BusinessInsider.

However, things didn't really go well for Mixer. After its initial announcement in 2017 as the direct big-name competitor to Twitch, Microsoft shut it down abruptly and was never heard from again.

This led to Ninja's return to Twitch, where his initial following grew due to his rather "colorful" "Fortnite" streams.

Ninja's Path To Twitch Streaming Glory

Blevins started his gaming career back in 2011. The earliest games he played were popular ones in their own right: "H1Z1" and "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds," writes Dexerto.

However, his popularity didn't soar until six years later when he picked up "Fortnite." The battle royale game experienced a massive boom around this time, and a lot of viewers considered Blevins as one of the best players in the game.

Things would only grow from there, as Ninja is now one of the most recognizable professional gamers in the world.

Massively Lucrative Paydays

With Twitch stardom comes insane paydays, and Ninja is very well-paid.

According to WealthyGorilla, Blevins' streaming career has reportedly earned him a net worth of roughly $25 million as of 2021. This makes him one of the most well-paid pro gamers of his time.

There's not a lot of details that break down his net worth, but one could assume that a good chunk of it comes as a result of his Twitch streaming career. He doesn't have a lot of subscribers relative to his following, but his popularity on the platform has definitely earned him big brand endorsements.

For one, he's under a multi-year contract to stream strictly on Twitch. Though no official figures were revealed, one can assume that it's worth millions.

Aside from that, Blevins is also signed as an official endorser for Adidas and Red Bull, reports Reuters.

