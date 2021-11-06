Global audio streaming service Deezer, is proud to announce that it has entered into a long-term strategic partnership with RTL Deutschland, the leading German media group focusing on broadcast, streaming, and digital entertainment. Deezer will be the music, audiobook, and radio play partner for the cross-media extension of RTL+, which will launch in the first half of 2022.

German music fans who choose RTL+ for all of their entertainment needs will be able to access Deezer's premium features and recommended content, including their unique Flow, as well as a wide range of personalized content. They will also be able to access all of the channels, compilations, and playlists curated by Deezer's international team of editors.

Deezer has worked closely with RTL Deutschland to ensure smooth and efficient integration with RTL+. In order to achieve this, our team developed a brand new technical toolkit, which includes new APIs and SDKs that will be used by the RTL+ team when building the service. Deezer's team is working closely together with RTL on the project. It will continue to support and improve the app going forward to make sure that RTL+ customers can enjoy the best entertainment experience on the market.

"RTL+ will offer users an integrated entertainment experience with all the content they love in one seamless package. We're proud to be on this journey together with RTL and look forward to bringing our content to millions of German consumers," said Deezer's CEO, Jeronimo Folgueira.

"The partnership with RTL Deutschland represents the next step in our B2B growth strategy. Deezer is uniquely positioned to be able to offer consumer brands the flexibility and customisation they need. We have one of the most extensive music catalogues in the world, supported by a wide range of original and exclusive content. We're proud to be an industry leading partner for consumer brands like RTL and the whole Deezer team looks forward to making this partnership a success," added Jeronimo.

"Deezer has an excellent catalogue, a great product, and a creative team that shares our vision of the future: offering customers the best content as simple as possible. These are the best prerequisites for a long-term partnership. In addition to video content, podcasts and magazines, music, audio books and audio plays will be a cornerstone in our content bundle," said Henning Nieslony, SVP Commercial & Product RTL+.

