Catecoin Climbs to 10 Most Mentioned Cryptocurrency Coins on Twitter | Cat-Themed Coin to Replace Dog-Themed Coins?

With dog-themed coins running the town with Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and now Floki Inu all being on the radar of numerous traders and investors, it seems like a cat-themed coin has climbed in. Catecoin is reportedly a cat-themed coin that has finally climbed to the top 10 most mentioned cryptocurrency coins on Twitter.

Catecoin Compared to Dogecoin and Shiba Inu

For a couple of months, there have been no cats in sight when it came to memecoins. Ever since the Doge memecoin came out, there have been a number of coins copying the dog-themed coin namely Shiba Inu and Floki Inu. The Sandbox NFT has seen sales climb to $3.8 million, which grew by 600%.

The Twitter account CryptoRank Platform shared the top 10 coins that were mentioned on Twitter throughout the first week of November. Although Bitcoin still remains the top mentioned cryptocurrency on Twitter, an unexpected coin called Catecoin snuck into the tenth place.

Check out the 10 Most Mentioned Cryptocurrencies on Twitter within the Week:

1. BTC

Mentioned 2,487,205 times on Twitter

2. SHIB

Mentioned 1,619,026 times on Twitter

3. ETH

Mentioned 694,759 times on Twitter

4. DOGE

Mentioned 531,532 times on Twitter

5. CAKE

Mentioned 424,232 times on Twitter

6. SOL

Mentioned 373,899 times on Twitter

7. SAFEMOON

Mentioned 348,455 times on Twitter

8. FLOKI

Mentioned 256,548 times on Twitter

9. XTZ

Mentioned 242,919 times on Twitter

10. CATE

Mentioned 241,588 times on Twitter

CATE, or Catecoin, is a cat-themed coin meant to compete with DOGE and SHIBA. As per the official Catecoin website, the coin was compared in terms of supply, staking, hold and earn, and usage.

CATE VS DOGE and SHIBA

Supply

CATE has a supply of 100,000,000,000,000 or one hundred trillion while DOGE has unlimited supply and SHIB has a quadrillion in supply.

Staking

Catecoin offers a 15% APY, while Dogecoin and Shiba Inu do not have their own staking options.

HODL and Earn

With Catecoin, holders will be given 2% of every single transaction, while Dogecoin and Shiba Inu do not have any earning options.

Usage

CATE was created with a clear usage mainly for being a DeFi meme platform and a gaming platform. While DOGE has no utility, SHIBA did not initially have a platform, developers came together and created the Shibaswap.

Catecoin Tokenomics

As for the distribution of Catecoin, 35% of it will reportedly go to the ecosystem while 30% will go to the coin's liquidity. 15% will reportedly be allocated for the exchange listing, while 10% will be put to marketing. The last 10% will reportedly be for the team and future development.

As of the moment, Catecoin is reportedly available on PancakeSwap. It is important to DYOR or "do-your-own-research" before investing or purchasing any form of cryptocurrency or other digital assets. Check out the top 10 Solana projects that had just reached their all-time high, including Dapps, smart contracts, and protocols.

