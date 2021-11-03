(Photo : Image from Unsplash Website) The Sandbox NFT Sales Climb to 3rd on List While Axie Infinity Remains First | $3.8M USD Grown by 600%

The Sandbox NFT sales have now reportedly exceeded 3.8 million US dollars in the past 24 hours. This then launched the project closer to the popular Axie Infinity and to the third of the list.

The Sandbox NFT

As per Wu Blockchain on Twitter, CryptoSlam showed the past 24 hours with The Sandbox NFT launching all the way to the third of the list. The Sandbox NFT has been able to rank third on the list, even surpassing the Bored Ape Yacht Club.

In the past seven days, The Sandbox NFT has been able to increase by over 600%! As of the moment, Axie Infinity still sits on top with a whopping 42.12% during the last 24 hours, with sales of $23,565,694.

Check out the Top NFT Collection Ranking Based on Sales Volume:

1. Axie Infinity at $23,565,694

2. Parallel Alpha at $5,479,814

3. The Sandbox at $3,819,213

4. Bored Ape Yacht Club at $3,606,744

5. Farmers World at $3,246,299

6. CryptoPunks at $2,609,225

7. Art Blocks at $2,227,572

8. The Shiboshis at $1,485,013

9. Mutant Ape Yacht Club at $1,244,177

10. NBA Top Shot at $1,116,411

The Sandbox is said to be a Hong Kong-based gaming platform that will allow users to be able to build a virtual world through the use of non-fungible tokens or NFTs. According to the story by Reuters, they have been able to raise a whopping $93 million from investors led by SoftBank's very own Version Fund 2, according to the company's statement to the publication.

$144 Million with Fast Growing Active Monthly Users

It was stated that the latest fundraising actually came a little over a year after the previous round. This was when the company was able to see fast growth in active monthly users and was able to cross a whopping $144 million in platform transaction volume. Avalanche is also aiming to lure top crypto developers through its $200 million fund allocation.

This also reportedly marks Vision Fund 2's initial investment in a company that reportedly issues its very own cryptocurrency. The Sandbox is known as being majorly owned by the blockchain developer Animoca Brands.

Read Also: NFT Game Axie Infinity Leads in Dapp Revenue at $190.9 Million in the Past 30 Days Beating Pancakeswap

Animoca Brands

Animoca Brands reportedly allows users to build, own, and even monetize their very own virtual game experience built on the Ethereum blockchain. It reportedly provides creators with ownership as NFTs along with tools to be able to create assets on the platform.

It has reportedly announced partnerships along with brands and celebrities. This includes the rapper Snoop Dogg, who is said to create a digital replica of his own mansion within the Sandbox metaverse. The Virtual Real Estate NFT game known as Upland has also been able to raise a whopping $18 million at a $300 million valuation.

The company, however, has reportedly declined to disclose its own valuation. The cryptocurrency that backs it, however, the Sandbox coin, already has a market cap of about $2 billion. The company notes that it owns about 22% of the total tokens.

Related Article: Coinbase App Description Now Includes SHIB | Twitter CEO Shares Picture

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Urian B.

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.