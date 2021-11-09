After the Astroworld Festival's tragedy, Travis Scott is now offering free mental health services not just for the bereaved, but also to the individuals that were involved in the incident.

Scott partnered with an online counseling platform called BetterHelp to make the free therapy service possible, as per the report by NME.

It is on top of the promise from the main act of the Astroworld Festival to pay for the funeral costs of the victims. It comes after a tragedy took the lives of some partygoers after a stampede occurred during the event.

Astroworld Festival of Travis Scott

According to the news story of Complex, three days have already passed after eight people died after the crowd surge in Houston, Texas during the Astroworld event.

Aside from that, the Astroworld tragedy also involved an additional 17 people, which were brought to the local hospitals near the incident. It is worth noting that some of these folks are even under the age of 18.

As of writing, a total of 13 victims are still staying in the hospitals.

The chief of Houston Fire, Sam Peña, disclosed that the crowd started to rush to the stage during the Astroworld event at around 9 in the evening.

The Houston Fire chief said in a press conference that "the crowd for whatever reason began to push and surge towards the front of the stage, which caused the people in the front to be compressed - they were unable to escape that situation."

Astroworld Festival: Travis Scott and Free Mental Health Services

NME further said in the same report that BetterHelp claimed that the free mental health services that Scott is offering are just one of the steps that the artist is "taking as a part of his personal vow to assist those affected throughout their grieving and recovery process."

On top of that, BetterHelp assured that Scott continues to connect and converse with the families and individuals involved in the Astroworld incident.

The mental health platform further noted that the costs for the free services are being covered by the Cactus Jack Foundation of Scott.

The free mental health services specifically provide the bereaved and other involved individuals one-on-one therapy sessions for a month.

However, even after a month, those who will be using the service could still reach out to the Cactus Jack Foundation for the extension of the coverage within the platform.

BetterHelp: an Online Counselling Platform

The website of BetterHelp boasts that it is the largest online therapy platform across the globe.

In addition to that, the platform's site further adds that BetterHelp allows its users to access psychologists, marriage and family therapists, professional counselors, and even clinical social workers.

