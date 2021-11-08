"Overwatch" professional player Kim Kyeong-Bo, who is otherwise known as Alarm and has competed in "Overwatch League," has passed away. He was 20 years old.

No cause of death has been provided as of writing.

Philadelphia Fusion, an "Overwatch" esports team that Alarm was a member of, announced his passing on social media. The team says that they are heartbroken by his passing and have asked for privacy not only for the team but also for Alarm's family.

Alarm won the 2020 Overwatch Rookie of the Year award and was even nominated for MVP in the same year, despite it being his first year as a player for his esports team. Philadelphia Fusion had just announced last month that the pro player was returning to play in the 2022 season.

Prior to being a member of Philadelphia Fusion, Alarm played for Fusion University and was considered a standout.

Teammates, fans, and other esports teams have since offered their condolences and expressed their shock and sadness on social media.

Who is Kim "Alarm" Kyeong-Bo?

Per the IGN report, Alarm was born in 2001 and was considered as a "brilliant" flex support player. Prior to playing for Philadelphia Fusion, he was part of Fusion University. Kotaku says that Fusion University is "the academy team in developmental series 'Overwatch Contenders.'"

Kotaku's report describes Alarm as a "standout prospect" in the Fusion University.

2020 was Alarm's first year as a pro player in esports league "Overwatch League" and, despite being a rookie, the year proved to be a big one for him. Alarm won the 2020 Overwatch Rookie of the Year award as well as Role Stars award.

Even if it was only his first year, Alarm was also nominated for Most Valuable Player last year.

According to the report by Kotaku, Philadelphia Fusion announced just last month that Alarm was returning to play for the 2022 season.

