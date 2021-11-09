Telegram to Release 'Inexpensive' Subscription Model to Remove Ads on the Platform

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov said that the company will soon launch a subscription service that will disable ads in the channel.

Telegram Paid Subscription to Disable Ads

According to a report by Gizchina, Telegram detailed its plans on launching an official platform for advertisements in late October 2021. Durov confirmed the news last weekend on his Telegram channel.

At the time of the announcement, he has not mentioned any possible price for the service, but according to him, it will be an "inexpensive subscription" for the users. This will count as "direct" support for the chatting platform while maintaining an ad-free environment in the channels.

In line with this feature, the company is also finding ways to calculate the "economic conditions" for the proposed subscription model.

"Advertisers will soon be able to place an 'invisible' ad on any channel that - assuming there is sufficient cost per impression - will result in no ads on that channel. These measures will allow Telegram "to break even," Durov said in a report by MS Power User.

Telegram's Sponsored Messages

Android Headlines reported earlier this week that Telegram resorted to the creation of a subscription model due to the increasing user base.

As part of the social media competition in the digital age, the company also plans to expand its capability by bringing subscription services and advertisements.

In October, the messaging platform released "Sponsored Messages." This term refers to the advertisements that pop out of the public channel.

More importantly, the messages would appear on the channels with over 1,000 subscribers. You will not also see them in a typical chat list, and even on group chats.

There will be a dedicated bot that will direct you to the ads. The third-party ads, however, will not appear on Telegram. Up to 160 characters are allowed for these messages.

According to Durov, they will not collect users' data through advertisements. He highlighted that they prioritize the data privacy protection of their consumers.

Durov is now preparing to release it this month. The company is still adding further development for this subscription service that will roll out very soon to the public.

Video Calls in Telegram

Tech Times reported in August that Telegram could now allow up to 1,000 participants in a group call. The platform borrowed a similar approach from Snapchat in terms of video message recording.

At that time, the company said that the feature was created for educators and students who have been struggling during the pandemic. Many users anticipated that Telegram would expand the number of available participants in a single room.

Despite Durov's announcement about data security, cybercriminal activities could still exist in the app. Last September, we reported that the hacking incidents arose to more than 100% according to an investigation by Cyberint.

