(Photo : Image from Unsplash Website) Catecoin Announces Gate.io Listing on Nov 10, 2021 | 80M New Users to Get Access to CATE

Catecoin has just come out with breaking news to all their hodlers out there! The cat-themed meme coin has just announced that it will be listed on Gate.io on November 10, 2021.

CATE Listing on Gate.io

Having a coin listed on a well-known exchange is definitely big news for any cryptocurrency. Before being listed on Gate.io, Catecoin was just listed on pancake swap as a CATE/WBNB pair. The only option for previous buyers was to purchase CATE through BNB.

Coming No. 10 at 12:00 P.M., CATE will be officially listed on Gate.io. As of the moment, the available pairs are still unknown, but as with numerous cryptocurrencies, pairing CATE with a stablecoin will be most likely. This, however, has still to be confirmed during the official listing.

Catecoin Announces Big News

According to the tweet by the official Catecoin Twitter account, it was noted that they are bringing the future of meme coins to a whopping 80 million new users. As of the moment, on CoinGecko, Catecoin was offered by four different exchanges.

Where to Buy Catecoin

1. PancakeSwap v2

Available pair: CATE/WBNB

Spread: 0.6%

2. ZB

Available pair: CATE/QC and CATE/USDT

Spread: 1.35%

3. BKEX

Available pair: CATE/USDT

Spread: 4.15%

4. HotBit

CATE/NUSD

Spread: Unknown

The Catecoin Twitter page has repeatedly been dropping hints regarding how it's the next big memecoin. These hints could have been pertaining to the coin becoming available on different cryptocurrency exchange platforms.

Cryptocurrency on Exchanges

With the coin becoming available on other cryptocurrency platforms, more and more buyers will be able to easily purchase the coin instead of migrating their assets to a wallet like Metamask to purchase the coin from decentralized swaps. CATE's listing on Gate.io will give more people the opportunity to purchase the cat-themed memecoin.

Most exchanges, however, do not allow the cryptocurrency to announce that they will be listed on their exchange before the initial drop. This was reportedly the case of Kylin as per The Kale Show on YouTube.

According to the YouTuber, Kylin will be making its way to KuCoin due to them tweeting out an announcement but then deleting it shortly after. As per the YouTuber, KuCoin follows strict rules about not being able to say that a cryptocurrency is going to be listed until they finally are. KuCoin has also recently joined the metaverse initiative by implementing a 21-level digital office.

Will CATE Go to the Moon?

CATE has slowly climbed into the public eye as just recently, Catecoin became part of the top 10 most mentioned cryptocurrencies on Twitter. The coin reportedly came out of nowhere as the cat-themed memecoin was suddenly on the same list as two of the most popular dog-themed memecoins, Shiba Inu and Floki Inu.

