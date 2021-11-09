PS5 retailers are still unable to solve the annoying stock issues with the popular Sony console. Since this is the case, they are creating some solutions that could increase the chance of consumers having their own PlayStation 5.

But, some critics claimed that most of their efforts involve paywalls, which are paid subscriptions that allow you to have early access to upcoming products.

This is comparable to pre-orders. The difference is that they are exclusive to subscribers. As of the moment, these paywalls are quite expensive, which can reach up to $200 every year. Although paywalls increase your chance to snatch your beloved PS5, it still doesn't offer 100% efficiency.

Why? Because there are still many competitors willing to pay these paywalls to have their own PlayStation 5 units.

PS5 Retailers' Solution is Paywall

According to CNET's latest report, many giant retailers and online stores are offering these expensive paywalls. Walmart is one of them, suggesting consumers subscribe to its so-called Walmart Plus.

This paywall is specifically created as an alternative for Amazon Prime. Walmart Plus currently costs $13 per month ($98/year). On the other hand, Best Buy also offers the same Totaltech program service, which costs $200 yearly.

These paywalls may have curbed the bot purchases, but they still don't exclude the use of these AI shoppers. Since many consumers are still interested in paywalls, experts claimed that these paid subscriptions would still last as long as there is still the annoying PS5 stock shortage.

If you want to know more details, you can click this link. In other news, retailers already had their PS5 restocks in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

On the other hand, the latest Walmart PS5 restock had already sold out--it shows that the PlayStation 5 demand is still quite high.

PS5 Stock Shortage Still a Major Issue?

iNews UK reported that the PlayStation 5 stock shortage issue is still a major concern in various parts of the globe. The source also provided some reasons why it is still happening this 2021:

Shipment disruptions and transportation delays are still affecting retailers and online sellers.

Manufacturers are also facing semiconductor shortages.

Some manufacturing plants for PS5 are having some issues with a lack of employees.

For more news updates about PS5 and other popular gaming consoles, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

