Microsoft has announced the Windows 11 SE, which will be available for schools and students only. This new edition of the Windows 11 will be exclusively shipped on low-cost laptops, including Microsoft's own Surface Laptop SE, Dell Latitude 3120, and Acer TravelMate B3.

Windows 11 SE will not be restricted to Microsoft apps and will not ship with the Microsoft Store. Certain Windows 11 features have also been removed for Windows 11 SE.

Among the features of the new operating system geared towards schools and students are default document backup and Microsoft Edge configuration that allows for Chrome extensions.

Windows 11 SE

"Windows 11 SE was built for teachers who need a simple, distraction-free environment for their students and for school IT admins who need devices that are secure, easy to deploy and manage, and perform well all day across the changing conditions of a school year," Microsoft said via its official website.

Per the Microsoft website, this new edition of the Windows 11 operating system offers controlled app installation, full screen app launch, better battery life, and cloud-first storage.

Which Apps Will the Windows 11 SE Have?

As it is a Microsoft operating system, Windows 11 SE will be optimized for Microsoft Edge, Microsoft Office, as well as the company's cloud-based services, according to a report by The Verge. This does not mean that Windows 11 SE will be restricted to Microsoft apps only.

Paige Johnson, head of Microsoft's education marketing, has said that "Windows 11 SE also supports third-party apps, including Zoom and Chrome, because we want to give schools the choice to use what works best for them."

IT admins have control over what third-party apps may be installed. The final list of third-party apps has not yet been released by Microsoft.

Other Things You Have to Know

There are certain features that Windows 11 SE will not have compared to Windows 11. According to the report by The Verge, these include:

The Widgets section of the original Windows 11

Multiple Snap Features

On the other hand, these are the features that users can expect to see when they use Windows 11 SE. Some of the features have been added after Microsoft consulted with students and teachers. These features are:

New colorful Bloom wallpaper (default)

Single version for OneNote and Teams

Microsoft Edge configuration that allows Chrome extensions

Default document backup to OneDrive

Apps always launching in full screen mode

Laptops Compatible with Windows 11 SE

Microsoft has provided a list of low-cost laptops that can be shipped with Windows 11 SE. These laptops include:

Surface Laptop SE

Lenovo 100w Gen3

Acer TravelMate B3

Dell Latitude 3120

Asus BR1100C

Lenovo 14w Gen2

Lenovo 300w Gen3

Dell Latitude 3120 2-in-1

Acer TravelMate Spin B3

ASUS BR1100F

